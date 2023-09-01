WWE Payback 2023: Where and How to Watch the Premium Event in India?

WWE will wrap up their summer schedule with the seventh edition of the Payback. Wrestling fans will get to enjoy this premium event for the first time since 2020. It will also be the first time that a Payback event will be hosted on a Saturday in the month of September. As the name suggests, contestants will get the opportunity for payback in front of a live crowd at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The event is scheduled to be held on September 2 (September 3 as per the IST), over the Labour Day holiday weekend. While some veteran wrestlers will look to continue their legacy, the current superstars to eye to establish their dominance.

A number of highly anticipated fights including some title clashes will be on display at the Payback event this year. The Judgement Day will be seen in action as the pair of Finn Balor and Damien Priest is set to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the Undisputed Tag Team title match. Seth “Freaking” Rollins will go head-to-head against Shinsuke Nakamura in another title bout where the former will defend his World Heavyweight championship.

The US Championship title match will also be on the roaster, with reigning champions Rey Mysterio facing off against Austin Theory. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are slated to square off for a Steel Cage match, while LA Knight and The Miz will appear in a single match. In a backstage segment, Cody Rhodes will make a guest appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Ahead of Sunday’s WWE Payback 2023; here is all you need to know about the premium live event:

What date the WWE Payback 2023 will take place?

The WWE Payback 2023 will take place on September 2, Saturday. But Indian fans can watch the event in the wee hours of September 3.

Where will the WWE Payback 2023 be held?

The WWE Payback 2023 will be held at the PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.

What time will the WWE Payback 2023 begin?

The kick-off show of the WWE Payback 2023 will begin at 4:30 AM IST on September 3, while the main event is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Payback 2023?

The WWE Payback 2023 will not be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Payback 2023?

The WWE Payback 2023 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.