WWE RAW Results, 15 May: The Judgement Day Defeat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar seems to have appeared to be a big talking point in the WWE universe. The latest edition of the WWE RAW renewed their feud as the American Nightmare issued a response to Lesnar. The two superstars are set to square up against each other at the Night of Champions on May 27.

This week’s WWE RAW, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, also featured Becky Lynch’s promo. Lynch had made a return to WWE to surprise Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez was also seen in action last night during her fight against Chelsea Green.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz fought in the first fight of this week’s WWE RAW. Nakamura has been looking quite dangerous in recent times and the Japanese superstar continued his dominance on this week’s RAW. He delivered Kinshasa to secure a win against The MIZ yesterday.

WWE Intercontinental Title No.1 Contender Battle Royal

Reputed stars like- Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet, took part in the Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Gunther’s Intercontinental title at the Night of Champions. The Battle Royal turned out to be a riveting affair and did serve the purpose of creating some exciting storylines. Ali devised a praiseworthy display to emerge victorious on the Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio vs Xavier Woods

Dominik Mysterio, thanks to some external help, secured a win against Xavier Woods. Rhea Ripley slapped Woods which allowed Dominik to follow up for the pin to clinch a victory.

Indus Sher vs Drake Thompson and LeVar Barbie

Veer and Sanga of the Indus Sher took on Drake Thompson and LeVar Barbie on the Monday Night RAW. The newcomers showcased some brilliant moves to defeat Thompson and Barbie yesterday.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Chelsea Green

WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Raquel Rodriguez made her appearance yesterday to face Chelsea Green. Sonya Deville was also present along with Green but that was not enough to defeat Rodriguez. Green suffered a Tejada Bomb to concede a defeat on Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs The Judgment Day

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day featured in the main event of the night against Sami Zayn and Kevins. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions looked brilliant but The Judgment Day pulled off a sensational victory yesterday. Balor came up with a Coup de Grace to earn a win for his side.