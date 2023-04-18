WWE RAW Results, 17 April: Seth Rollins Completes His Return To Ring

The latest edition of the WWE RAW featured Brock Lesnar’s first appearance since brutally assaulting Cody Rhodes. WWE fans also got to witness a fight between Bobby Lashley and United States champion Austin Theory.

This week’s RAW, which took place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, comprised the return of Seth Rollins to an in-ring fight. Rollins was up against The Miz in the latest episode of the WWE RAW.

In the women’s segment, Trish Stratus explained the reason behind turning on Becky Lynch after losing the title match last week. Last night’s RAW kicked off with the Bloodline making their much-awaited appearance.

Rey Mysterio vs Solo Sikoa

Rey Mysterio was up against Solo Sikoa in the first fight of the Monday night RAW. Solo looked in sublime form in the bout. He even had to tackle some external forces, appearing in the form of The Usos. The Hall of Famer did put up a spirited display but it was not adequate enough to register a win. Solo came up with a Samoan Spike to secure a pin for the victory.

Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai

RAW Women’s Champions Bianca Belair was involved in a non-title match against Dakota Kai. Bianca had to face a tough challenge on WWE but the reigning champion succeeded in seeing off Kai. Bianca pulled off a Kiss of Death to finish the fight in style.

Seth Rollins vs The Miz

From a near-fall to some astonishing duels- the fight between Seth Rollins and The Miz offered almost everything WWE fans could have asked for. The Miz pulled off a brilliant fight but unfortunately, he had to end up on the losing side. Eventually, a Stomp proved enough for Rollins to clinch a sensational win.

Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory’s rivalry reached new heights as the two competitors faced each other on this week’s RAW. The match might have been a riveting one but it did not produce an outcome after Bronson Reed decided to interfere.

Michin and Candice LeRae vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville prepared for their next title match with a fight against Michin and Candice LeRae. Ahead of their SmackDown fight, Green and Deville claimed a resounding win by getting the better of Michin and LeRae on Monday night RAW.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle vs The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio took on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in the main event of this week’s RAW. Despite Rhea Ripley’s intervention, Judgement Day could not emerge victorious. Riddle hit a Floating Bro on Balor to get the pin for a win.

