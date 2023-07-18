WWE RAW Results: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville Claim Women’s Tag Team Championship

With one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, SummerSlam approaching, WWE is building up rivalries for the grand event. The latest episode of the RAW featured Brock Lesnar who was going to answer Cody Rhodes’ challenge for the match at SummerSlam. Fin Balor attacked Seth Rollins for a rematch at the pay-per-view. Becky Lynch appeared as a special guest on The Miz TV and she got a rematch with Trish Stratus. Other than this, WWE fans also got a rematch from Money in the Bank with Matt Riddle and Gunther facing each other. The Women’s tag team titles changed hands as the WWE universe got new winners last night. In the main event of the Monday Night RAW, the Judgement Day faced reigning champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a title decider.

Matt Riddle vs Gunther

The first match of the show was a rematch from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view where Gunther retained his title defeating Matt Riddle. The opening fight of the Monday Night RAW was a hard-hitting match with the Bro trying to withstand the pressure Gunther created and fighting back with everything he had. The bout finished after Gunther came up with a powerbomb to emerge victorious.

The Women’s tag team title match

Sonia Deville and Chelsea Green took on the tag team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Before the match started Rhea Ripley came out and attacked Rodriguez on her knee making her a liability in the match. The match was quite competitive and did enough to enthral the spectators. Deville, shockingly, pinned her former tag partner Morgan to pick up the victory and snatched the titles away.

Alpha Academy vs Viking Raiders

WWE is known for its uniqueness and that was on full display with the Vikings rule match in which the Viking Raiders took on the Alpha Academy. The rivalry of these two sides has been going on for quite long. This time the Viking raiders claimed the win pinning Otis after delivering a double powerbomb.

Shayna Baszler vs Nikki Cross

One of the quickest matches to take place on RAW this week was between Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross. Shayna defeated Cross, quite comfortably, by putting her opponent in the Kirifuda Clutch and getting an easy submission victory.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bronson Reed

Shinsuke Nakamura found himself in a weird spot with no major rivalries going on currently. This week he took on Bronson Reed in a tough encounter in the penultimate match of the night. All was going well and the match was competitive until Tommaso Ciampa came out of nowhere to attack Reed. Ciampa’s intervention resulted in Reed’s disqualification. This angered Nakamura who kicked Ciampa in the face.

Tag Team Title Match

The tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took on Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of the Judgement Day in the main event of the Monday Night RAW. Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley and this distracted Dominik. The distraction proved to be pretty crucial as Zayn got a chance to hit Dominik with a Helluva Kick. With this, Owens and Zayn won the match and succeeded in defending the titles.