WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Secures Significant Win Ahead Of WrestleMania 39

The final episode of Raw ahead of this year’s WrestleMania 39 took place last night. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes was up against Solo Sikoa in the go-home edition of the Raw on Monday, March 27. The American Nightmare will be up against Roman Reigns in a much-awaited Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout at WrestleMania 39.

The Miz, on the other hand, hosted Lita, Becky Lynch and Trist Stratus on Miz TV in the latest segment of WWE Raw. Ahead of their WrestleMania 39 encounter, Brock Lesnar and Omos also appeared last night. The Street Profits, Ricochet and Braun Strowman took on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag-team match on Monday night Raw.

WWE fans also got to witness Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch’s performance last night. Lynch came out last night to face Iyo Sky. The Monday night Raw kicked off with a special edition of the Miz TV.

In Pictures: WWE Raw, 27 March 2023 - Cody Rhodes Snaps Solo Sikoa’s Streak, Brock Lesnar Gets a Taste of Omos

Becky Lynch vs Iyo Sky

The latest edition of WWE Raw started with a fight between Becky Lynch and Iyo Sky. Both the competitors offered a great fight but Lynch, quite unsurprisingly, emerged victorious. The Women’s Tag Team Champion came up with a Manhandle Slam to register a win.

Mustafa Ali vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali’s backstage interaction resulted in their official fight last night. Ali tried to avoid the Visionary King’s attacking approach initially. The strategy did seem quite effective at first but Ali failed to carry on the momentum. Rollins produced a powerful stomp to clinch a win last night.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

Last night’s eight-man tag-team match had a fast-paced clash initially but slowly it started losing the steam. Ford and Ricochet eventually registered a win. Ford pulled off a Frogsplash to Erik in order to claim a win.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs Mia Yim and Candice LeRae

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae fight with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green did not turn out to be quite an entertaining affair. Green came up with an Unprettier on Yim to win the WrestleMania Showcase qualifier.

Damian Priest vs Rey Mysterio

In the next fight of the night, Rey Mysterio took on Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio was also present at the ringside to watch his father’s bout. The match was a formidable one but it eventually boiled down to a father-son show which unfolded last night. Rey Mysterio won the fight ultimately after Dominik attacked him causing a disqualification.

Gunther vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ahead of his WrestleMania match, Gunther faced Dolph Ziggler on the Monday night Raw. The WWE Intercontinental Champion produced Last Symphony to secure a win.

Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa

The main event of the Monday night Raw featured this year’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. The fight proved to be a nerve-wracking battle and the American Nightmare ultimately recorded a triumph after delivering a Cross Rhodes.

