WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio Defends NXT North American Title Defeating Sami Zayn

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw kicked off with the members of Judgement Day featuring in a promo. Each member took turns on the microphone, to the crowd’s displeasure, before being interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. A match for Dominik Mysterio was pitched for a title defence later that night and Rhea Ripley accepted the offer. Following the opening sequence, Becky Lynch went one-on-one against Zoey Stark. WWE fans also witnessed a recap of the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Later in the show, Bronson Reed took on Tomasso Ciampa, followed by Damian Priest beating Apollo Crews in a back-and-forth affair. The final match of this week’s Monday Night Raw saw Drew McIntyre winning by pinfall against Ludwig Kaiser. The show closed with a contract-signing segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark unloaded on to Lynch who slowly managed to take control of the opening fight of the night. Later, she was headbutted by Trish Stratus who was ringside throughout the match. Lynch recovered from it before blocking the Z360 from Stark, dumping her on the head. She won the match by a pinfall after catching Stark mid-air and then hitting the Man-handle Slam for a victory.

Dominik Mysterio vs Sami Zayn

The NXT North American Title decider began with Sami Zayn hitting Dominik Mysterio with a clothesline over the top rope to the floor. Later in the match, Dominik hit Zayn with a counter to block the Blue Thunder Bomb but Zayn recovered to hit it in time for a near-fall. As Zayn prepared for his finisher, Kevin Owens was seen being attacked by Ripley and Priest. Amid the confusion, Dominik rolled up Zayn for the pin.

Tomasso Ciampa vs Bronson Reed

As the match started, Tomasso Ciampa went right after Bronson Reed, but the Aussie outsmarted him by throwing him out of the ring. In the middle of the game, Nakamura walked down the aisle, distracting Ciampa. Reed hit a shoulder block and then rolled Ciampa into the ring before hitting him with the Tsunami. Reed emerged victorious eventually by a pinfall.

Damian Priest vs Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews was hit in the face by the Archer of Infamy as the match started. He recovered from it, soon hitting the Priest with a moonsault of his own off the apron. Priest later hit the South of Heaven in the match for a clean and decisive win.

Drew McIntyre vs Ludwig Kaiser

The Scottish Warrior controlled Ludwig Kaiser hitting him with the White Noise off the middle turnbuckle early in the match. Just after the commercial, Kaiser was finished off with a Claymore kick by Drew McIntyre.