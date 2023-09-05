WWE RAW Results: Gunther Retains Intercontinental Championship; Jey Uso Shows Up

After wrapping up the Payback, WWE came up with another exciting episode of RAW on September 4, with the show being hosted at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The episode featured a title match where Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line and went head-to-head against Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable. There were also some single bouts as Shayna Baszler clashed with Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez took on Chelsea Green and JD McDonagh fought Sami Zayn. There was also a team fight between The Viking Raiders and the pair of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

The roster also included some backstage segments as Jey Uso made his first appearance at WWE RAW. Last Saturday at Payback, Cody Rhodes appeared on “The Grayson Waller Effect" and announced Jey as a new member of RAW. Jey was a regular feature at SmackDown. On August 11, he quit WWE following an altercation with Jimmy Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Let’s take a look at the result of WWE RAW:

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs The Viking Raiders:

The match began with a random brawl with all contestants running at each other. Drew went hard on Ivar initially and launched a spinebuster before Erik came to the rescue of his partner. Drew sent both Viking members out of the ring and took over the control. Kofi Kingston made a sudden appearance and attacked Riddle. Taking advantage of the situation, The Vikings pinned Riddle to win the match.

Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura:

Ricochet kept the upper hand at the early stage and tried some dropkicks on Nakamura. He also attempted a dive off the rope but lacked accuracy. Nakamura then came back with a steel chair, making the situation worse. Seth Rollins had to interfere, with Ricochet securing the victory via disqualification.

Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark:

Baszler took the early control and attacked Stark’s arm. The Kirifuda responded with a superkick before Baszler took him out of the ring. After regaining the momentum, Stark tried some big moves but failed to launch the Z360. He was almost knocked out when the referee adjudged Baszler as the winner.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Chelsea Green:

Green tried to play it safe, but Rodriguez was in a dangerous mood as he went on to try a clothesline early. Green bounced back with a crossbody before Rodriguez grabbed her and launched the Texana Bomb to pick up an easy win.

Sami Zayn vs JD McDonagh:

The first half of the battle took place outside the ring. Zayn thrashed McDonagh on the announcement desk after receiving some chops. Back in the ring, Zayn tried to conclude the match early with the Helluva Kick but was stopped by Dominik Mysterio. Zayn then got the better of Mysterio and rolled McDonagh up to register the victory.

Intercontinental Championship Match- Gunther vs Chad Gable:

Gunther started off on a dominant note, but Gable came back with some rapid strikes. Gunther then threw Gable into the barricades. Gable rolled his opponent out of the ring before Gunther came up with a powerbomb, followed by a lariat to retain the championship.