WWE RAW Results, July 31: Seth Rollins-Sami Zayn Beat Judgment Day, Gunther Defeats Chad Gable

A few days ahead of the SummerSlam, the latest episode of WWE Raw, on July 31, featured some enthralling actions. Before the main event could begin, Logan Paul arrived at the ring and called out Ricochet, whom he would face off in the SummerSlam. The duo got involved in an argument, which later led to a brief fight. The situation finally cooled down with Paul knocking out Ricochet with a cheap shot.

Following the opening segment, some single matches were on the roaster. Ludwig Kaiser took on Matt Riddle while Maxxine Dupri appeared in her maiden single battle against Valhalla. The episode was wrapped up with a high-octane clash between The Judgement Day and the team of Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

Let’s take a look at this week’s results at WWE Raw:

Ludwig Kaiser vs Matt Riddle:

Kaiser dominated the proceeding at the initial stage before Riddle bounced back with some chops. Kaiser tried to counter a suplex but Riddle launched the Floating Bro to send him out of the ring. Riddle then received an exploder suplex when Vinci interfered to help him. But Kaiser ultimately secured the win with a DDT.

Maxxine Dupri vs Valhalla:

Dupri faced much trouble as Valhalla was trying to get an early pin. Otis made a sudden entry and cheered for Dupri, who was certainly on the back foot. The fight saw some interference that helped Dupri find momentum. She finally attacked Valhalla with an electric car slam to pick up the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Tommaso Ciampa:

Ciampa had the upper hand early on as he attacked Nakamura with a big knee strike and send him out of the ring. Ciampa then tried a DDT but ended up receiving a superplex. He then attacked with Willow’s Bell but Nakamura rolled him up and grabbed him tight to seal the deal.

Gunther vs Chad Gable:

Gunther took early control of the match as he launched some big chops and head-locked Gable. Before the countdown would end, Gable came back with a powerbomb and sent his opponent out. Gunter was speaking on the mic when Gable suddenly grabbed him in an upside-down armbar. Gunther finally clinched the victory when he hit the powerbomb on Gable.

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus:

Lynch attacked Stratus with a bat but Zoey Stark interfered. It certainly came as a blessing for Lynch, who was in no mood to back off. He slammed Stratus on the announcer’s desk and won the bout via disqualification.

Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs The Judgment Day:

Rollins came in when Balor attacked him and sent him off the apron. Sami was tagged in and went hard on Priest, who wanted to cash in his MITB contract. Rollins then came back and helped Shami to take down Priest and Dom with the stomp and helluva kick respectively.