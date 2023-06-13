WWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley Presented New Belt, Damian Priest Books Money in the Bank Spot

Rhea Ripley was awarded the New Women’s World Championship on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Prior to Ripley’s emphatic celebrations, the Monday night at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas saw some intense battles with Cody Rhodes taking on The Miz in the opening challenge. Becky Lynch who beat Sonya Deville in the Money in the Bank qualifier last week, was up against Chelsea Green. Damian Priest got into his final Money in the Bank qualifying match and defeated Matt Riddle in a fun bout. Bronson Reed and Ricochet, who went head-to-head a few weeks ago, settled down some unresolved business. In the other face-offs, Raquel Rodriguez took on Shayna Baszler while Chad Gable was up against Erik. The Monday episode of WWE RAW concluded with a heavyweight fight between the pairs of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser.

Cody Rhodes vs The Miz:

The Miz opened the battle with an attempt to attack Cody Rhodes from behind. But Rhodes understood the motive and was able to restrict the sudden blow. Miz focused on Rhodes’ injured arm but the American Nightmare soon found a comeback, using a Cody Cutter to clinch the victory.

Becky Lynch vs Chelsea Green:

The first few minutes of the fight were entirely dominated by Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville then interfered to distract Lynch with Green making the most out of the opportunity. Green kept the upper hand for the majority of the time before Lynch gathered herself and used the DisArmHer to win the challenge.

Damian Priest vs Matt Riddle:

Before entering the arena for his last men’s MITB qualifying match, Priest told the other members of Judgement Day to let him handle this on his own before. Both Priest and Riddle being skilled strikers, their fight was decorated with multiple kicks, punches, knees, and elbows. In the end, Priest opted for a more aggressive approach and it got the job done for him.

Bronson Reed vs Ricochet:

Ricochet kicked off the battle with a dropkick in an effort to get Reed off balance. But he could not succeed in the attempt with Reed shelling out a few brutal strikes to put down the attack. Nakamura and The Rockstar suddenly attacked Reed which led Ricochet to be disqualified.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Shayna Baszler:

Rodriguez and Bazler exchanged some kicks at the initial stage of the battle before Baszler directly attacked her opponent’s leg. In the end, Rousey came to help Baszler and assisted her to steal the win with a rollup.

Chad Gable vs Erik:

Erik welcomed Gable with a diving headbutt to do dome initial harm. But Erik could swiftly establish his control by concentrating on his power game. Valhalla attempted to assault Dupri by running around the ring but was ultimately defeated by an arm drag. Gable ultimately prevailed with a leapfrog into a sunset flip in the corner.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs Gunther &Ludwig Kaiser:

Gunther and Zayn started the action for their squads. Zayn avoided a chop and attempted a few of his own. But Gunther effortlessly handled both and brought him down. As the battle went on, it appeared as though Imperium had the upper hand, but Gunther was unable to hold Zayn down long enough to secure the three-count. Riddle attempted to intervene but was stopped by a kick from Gunther. Finally, Zayn defeated Kaiser with the Blue Thunderbomb to secure victory.