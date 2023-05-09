WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins to Fight for World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions

This week’s Monday Night RAW primarily focused on finding the new World Heavyweight champion. The brand new tournament to crown the World Heavyweight Champion kicked off with a first-round triple threat match last night. Seth Rollins faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Damien Priest in the first triple-threat bout of the night. Priest’s Judgement Day teammate Finn Balor took on Cody Rhodes and The Miz in the second triple threat fight of the Monday Night RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also made her appearance on this week’s RAW. In the women’s segment, Nikki Cross and Zoey Stark squared up against each other. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was up against Dana Brook in a non-title match on Monday.

Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW got underway with a triple-threat fight between Damian Priest, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins came up with a stunning display to emerge victorious in the enticing battle. The win also helped him earn a berth in the night’s main event.

Mustafa Ali vs Otis

Mustafa Ali extended his brilliant run against Alpha Academy by getting the better of Otis. Ali delivered a 450 Splash for the pin to claim a quick victory.

The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Cody Rhodes

The second triple-threat fight of the night featured The Miz, Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes. The match did hog the limelight but it failed to turn out to be a riveting affair. The encounter also produced Brock Lesnar’s surprise appearance. Balor, eventually, hit The Miz with a Coup de Grace to secure his triumph.

Dana Brooke vs Rhea Ripley

The fight between Dana Brooke and Rhea Ripley proved to be quite a one-sided affair. Ripley, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, did not face much trouble in downing Brooke on Monday Night RAW.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Imperium

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were involved in a non-title match on this week’s segment of RAW. Sami and Owens were up against Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser yesterday. Sami hit Vinci with a Helluva Kick to earn a victory for his team.

Nikki Cross vs Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark offered a tremendous fight yesterday to clinch her maiden primary roster victory. She produced her Z360 finisher to get the better of Nikki Cross.

Xavier Woods vs Dominik Mysterio

The fight between Xavier Woods and Dominik Mysterio proved to be a competitive one on this week’s RAW. Dominik, thanks to Rhea Ripley’s contribution, managed to beat Woods.

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

The main event of the night featured Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a World Heavyweight Championship Tournament semi-final battle. Rollins scored a sensational victory to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions.

