WWE RAW Results: Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet Qualify for The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The post-Night of Champions episode of the WWE RAW took place yesterday at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. WWE fans witnessed the Money In The Bank Qualifiers on this week’s edition of RAW. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles teamed up to face The Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW. In the women’s segment, a Fatal 4-way match took place between Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Damage CTRL vs Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green to find out the tag team champions. This week’s episode of WWE RAW kicked off with a fight between The Miz and Ricochet.

The Miz vs Ricochet

The Miz and Ricochet faced off in a high voltage WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier yesterday. The opening clash of the night turned out to be an entertaining affair with both fighters exchanging some rapid counters. Ricochet, eventually, emerged victorious after delivering a Shooting Star Press for the pin.

Indus Sher vs Two Jobbers

Veer and Sanga took on the tag team of Javier Bernal and Kevin Ventura-Cortes. Veer and Sanga did not even wait for the bell to start their onslaught. Following relentless barrage of attacks, Indus Sher won by a pinfall Demolition Decapitation.

Alpha Academy vs Imperium

Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis were up against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium on Monday Night RAW. Gable and Kaiser kicked off the fight with some enthralling duels and Valhalla later appeared at the ringside. Imperium soon took control of the battle and the duo hit the Imperium Bomb to earn a victory for their side.

Women’s Tag Title Fatal 4-Way

Four pairs took part in a Fatal 4-Way match to crown new women’s tag team champions on this week’s episode of RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baslzer, Bayley and Iyo Sky, and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green featured in the Fatal 4-Way bout. The championship clash was indeed entertaining but somehow it lacked a need to come up with a storyline. Shayna and Rousey won the Fatal 4-Way battle to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

JD McDonagh vs Dolph Ziggler

JD McDonagh and Dolph Ziggler’s rivalry reached new heights as the two bitter opponents faced each other yesterday. The clash, however, produced no result due to a double count out.

Bronson Reed vs Shinsuke Nakamura

In the second Money In The Bank Qualifier of the Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed took on Shinsuke Nakamura. Reed started attacking right from the word go but he failed to carry forward the momentum. Nakamura earned his spot in the Money In The Bank ladder match after winning by pinfall with a Kinshasa.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles vs The Judgement Day

The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor featured in the main event of the night. They took on the tag team of Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. With all four competitors coming up with a sensational fight, the main event of the night did turn out to be a fascinating contest. Rollins, ultimately, earned a win for his side with a Stomp.