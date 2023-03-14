WWE Raw Results: Solo Sikoa Defeats Kevin Owens in a Vicious Street Fight

The latest edition of WWE Raw focused on setting up the stage for the upcoming edition of WrestleMania 39. Raw Women’s champion Bianca Blair featured in last night’s Raw. Blair was up against Chelsea Green on Monday night Raw. WWE fans also got a chance to witness the action-packed rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens once again as the duo squared up last night. Sikoa and Owens had faced each other on last week’s show but the bout came to an inconclusive end after Jimmy Uso’s surprising intervention. Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes came out on Monday night Raw to face LA Knight. Elias, on the other hand, faced Bronson Reed. Both Reed and Elias had confronted each other last week. This week’s episode of Raw started with a promo delivered by Edge.

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio kicked off the latest segment of the WWE Raw with a match against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. The match turned out to be a bit longer than it should have been and as a result it got chaotic as well in the end. The Judgement Day scored a win after Priest managed to pin Lumis.

Cody Rhodes vs LA Knight

In the second clash of the night, Cody Rhodes faced LA Knight. The American Nightmare took control of the fight after enduring a shot to his face. The match was quite competitive as the two participants showcased some amazing skills. Rhodes, ultimately, emerged victorious after pulling off CrossRhodes for the pin to win.

Elias vs Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed did not face much trouble in decimating Elias last night. The Aussie came up with a Tsunami splash to record a victory.

Austin Theory vs Montez Ford

Montez Ford was in fine form in the latest episode of the Raw but Austin Theory had all his weapons ready to deal with the Street Profits fighter. Theory’s A-Town Down proved enough to score a win over Ford.

Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

The match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin proved to be a little disappointing for being shorter than most of the promos displayed on the show. Rollins claimed a victory after hitting a Stomp to Corbin off the back of The Miz.

Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green

Raw Women’s Champions Bianca Belair clinched a comfortable win against Chelsea Green last night. Belair slammed a KOD to secure a convincing victory.

Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa

The main event of Monday Night Raw featured Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. The two rivals faced each other in a high-voltage Street Fight. Owens gained an upper hand early in the game but Sikoa did not waste much time in scripting a fightback. Sikoa, eventually, managed to earn a win but he did require some external help from The Usos.

Read all the Latest Sports News here