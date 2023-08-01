CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » WWE Returns to India in September 2023 With Superstar Spectacle
1-MIN READ

WWE Returns to India in September 2023 With Superstar Spectacle

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 13:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

WWE Superstar Spectacle will be held at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on September 8.

WWE, on Tuesday, announced a long-awaited return to India with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023. This will mark the first live event to take place in India since 2017 and the first-ever WWE live event to be held in Hyderabad.

WWE fans in attendance can look forward to seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action including: World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and many more*.

Sony Sports Network is the home of WWE in India including WWE’s flagship programming Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE’s Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and more – showcased on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. wwe
  2. WWE India
  3. WWE Superstar spectacle
first published:August 01, 2023, 13:48 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 13:48 IST