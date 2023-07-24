WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Location Revealed, Check Details

The Royal Rumble is one of the most unique match stipulations in professional wrestling and the 2024 edition is reportedly going to be held in Florida. According to a report by PWInsider Elite, WWE Ryal Rumble 2024 will be held in Tropicana Field in St Petersburg.

Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball side Tampa Bay Rays, has a capacity of over 42,000., which might change for a WWE setup.

When the coronvirus pandemic period, December 2020 to April 2021, Tropicana Field hosted WWE ThunderDome as well as the Royal Rumble in 2021, which had to be organised without fans in attendace.

The 2023 Royal Rumble was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Rhea Ripley won the women’s event from the number one position. Cody Rhodes, who came in at 30 after being out for months with an injury, wo win the men’s event.