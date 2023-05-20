WWE SmackDown Results, 19 May: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar Defeat The Usos In Main Event of The Night

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s verbal encounter with Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Owens and Zayn are set to take part in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship bout at the Night of Champions on May 27.

The Usos, on the other hand, featured in a fight against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar last night. Pretty Deadly also made their first appearance on SmackDown since being drafted into the brand. They squared up with The Brawling Brutes on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the women’s segment, Asuka was up against Zelina Vega on Friday.

ALSO READ| NBA: Miami Heat Establish 2-0 Lead Over Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Final

The Brawling Brutes vs Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince came up with a superb in-ring show to defeat The Brawling Brutes comprising Ridge Holland and Butch. The victory was, however, not devoid of any deceit. The match referee was a bit distracted which allowed Pretty Deadly to pull off a Spilt Milk for the pin to win.

Zelina Vega vs Asuka

Asuka scripted a late comeback to thrash Zelina Vega on Friday Night SmackDown. Asuka dropped Vega into the Asuka Lock for the submission to emerge victorious last night.

The Street Profits vs LA Knight and Rick Boogs

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits took on the tag team of LA Knight and Rick Boogs yesterday. Knight had claimed that he could go on to win tag team gold along with anyone as his partner. But his bold claim did not end up on a sweet note on this week’s SmackDown. Knight failed to do anything productive as The Street Profits scored a convincing win. Ford came up with a Frogsplash on Boogs to earn a pin for the win.

ALSO READ| Around The World: Champions Barcelona Welcome Real Sociedad, Arsenal Travel to Nottingham

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Debutants and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn came out last night to take on the partnership of Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Fyre and Dawn produced a sublime performance to clinch a resounding win.

top videos

The Usos vs The LWO

Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Usos featured in the main event of the night yesterday. The Uso brothers faced off in a battle against the LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Jimmy and Jey did come up with a strong show but it was not enough to score a win. Santos and Rey ended up emerging victorious, thanks to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s intervention.