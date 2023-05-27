WWE SmackDown Results, 26 May: Chaos on The KO Show, AJ Styles Beats Karrion Kross

The latest instalment of WWE SmackDown featured high-octane action and plenty of drama. The focus remained on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in this episode. The Night of Champions go-home show closed with the Tribal Chief raising all four tag team championship belts over his head.

However, it is becoming clear that Reigns has never been more alone. On the show, The Bloodline convened a dramatic meeting in their locker room. Consequently, there was a nasty confrontation between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Things got so heated up that Jey Uso had to intervene and take his brother out of the room. Jimmy Uso has primarily been a secondary character in The Bloodline. So, fans were happy to see him hogging the limelight.

ALSO READ| Brazil to Play Guinea, Senegal in Anti-racism Campaign in Support of Vinicius Junior

Fans also enjoyed the blockbuster United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Sheamus.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Austin Theory vs Sheamus - United States Championship Match

Theory got the better of Sheamus in this thrilling bout, courtesy of Pretty Deadly’s interference. Theory finished the match with a schoolboy pin.

Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley vs Damage CTLR (Bayley and Iyo Sky)

Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley were very clinical in this match. Rodriguez secured victory for her team by executing a folding slam on Bayley.

Cameron Grimes vs Ashante “Thee" Adonis

Grimes scored a spectacular victory against Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis with the devastating Cave-in. After the match, Baron Corbin ambushed Grimes from behind on the ramp.

LA Knight vs Rick Boogs

LA Knight fended off Rick Boogs by executing the devastating BFT. He confronted the Street Profits post-match.

AJ Styles vs Kross

AJ Styles emerged victorious in a hard-fought matchup against Karrion Kross. Styles showed his class by finishing the match with a Phenomenal Forearm.

ALSO READ| Serie A: Sampdoria Salvage a Point Against Sassuolo in 2-2 Draw

top videos

Chaos on “The KO Show"

“The KO Show" starred Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The show evolved into chaos when The Usos entered the ring. A fired-up Jimmy Uso proclaimed himself “The Tribal Chief." Consequently, Reigns entered the ring and whacked microphones out of the brothers’ hands and a brawl broke out in the ring. SmackDown closed with Reigns hoisting all four tag team championships overhead in a euphoric manner.