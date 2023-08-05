WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso Earns Victory Ahead of SummerSlam Match Against Roman Reigns

Just a day before a titanic clash against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam, title challenger Jey Uso took part in a fight against his brother Solo Sikoa on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The battle between Jey and Sikoa was the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. LA Knight and Sheamus also featured in a fight last night at the Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. This week’s edition of SmackDown also comprised a battle between The OC and The Brawling Brutes. In the women’s segment, IYO SKY squared off with Zelina Vega yesterday. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory also came out last night to take part in a match against Cameron Grimes.

LA Knight vs Sheamus

This week’s episode of SmackDown kicked off with a fight between LA Knight and Sheamus. Knight succeeded in carrying forward his brilliant 2023 run with a win over Shemaus but his victory was marred by controversy. Knight, thanks to a distraction at ringside, produced a Blunt Force Trauma to clinch a victory.

The OC vs The Brawling Brutes

Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland and Butch featured in the next fight of SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes were up against The OC’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The fixture ended as a no contest after The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins attacked Anderson and Butch from nowhere.

Cameron Grimes vs Austin Theory

Austin Theory came up with a solid show to beat Cameron Grimes on the latest episode of the SmackDown. The WWE United States Champion pulled off a A-Town Down to get the better of Grimes. Following the battle, Santos Escobar came out to assault Theory.

IYO SKY vs Zelina Vega

The SmackDown battle between IYO SKY and Zelina Vega did enough to impress fans. Vega did manage to emerge victorious but she needed a distraction to pick up the win. Shotzi and Bayley intervention helped Vega in getting her win last night.

Jey Uso vs Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso displayed a solid clash last night to prove why he deserves a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam this weekend. Jey delivered Roman Reigns’ own spear to clinch a win against Soloa Sikoa yesterday. Sikoa did concede a defeat on this week’s episode of SmackDown but his valiant fight was praiseworthy.