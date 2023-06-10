WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso Costs Jey Uso's United States Championship Against Austin Theory

The spectre of Jey Uso’s loyalty to Roman Reigns loomed large on the latest instalment of WWE SmackDown. The show had plenty of high-octane action and drama. Smackdown started with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns celebrating his 1000th day as the WWE Universal champion. He was presented with a restructured belt. This is when Jimmy and Jey Uso showed up in the ring where Jimmy was seen opposing the tribal chief and warning Solo Sikoa that Reigns is not going to be there for him in his corner. The talks seemed to be working out in Jimmy’s favour when he received Solo’s answer with a punch. Jey Uso has been constantly manipulated into siding with Reigns and getting groomed to be the next tribal chief of the Bloodline. He was offered a match against Austin Theory for a shot at the U.S. Championship.

In a small backstage segment, Paul Heyman was seen talking to Jey Uso where Heyman told him to be ready with his passport as Uso will be entering the Money in the Bank match in London. Jey left with just saying that if Jey is in the Bloodline, Heyman will be out of it. Asuka was being given a newly unveiled WWE Women’s Championship but the celebrations were cut short when Charlotte Flair returned to the ring. She made sure that the Empress of tomorrow is ready to be the champion and challenged her to a fight which was accepted. Asuka attempted to spray the blue mist on her new rival but was unable to as Flair dodged it and Asuka made it out of the ring.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

Santos Escobar vs Mustafa Ali

The segment continued with a Money in the Bank qualifier between Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali. Escobar, a LWO (Latino World Order) member, was accompanied by Rey Mysterio whereas Ali, a free agent, was on his own. Before the match started, an already qualified contender for the Money in the Bank match, LA Knight, sat at the commentator’s desk. The highflying match saw a stunning hurricane from the side of Escobar using steel stairs as leverage and the match also featured Ali hitting a picture perfect drop kick. The match ended with Escobar hitting a Phantom drive from the top rope and pinning Ali.

WWE women’s tag team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenged NXT women’s tag team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, WWE Women’s tag team champions, confronted Fyre and Dawn, the NXT Women’s tag team. A match was proposed by Ronda which was accepted by the NXT champions followed by a surprise attack by them which sent the team of Shayna and Ronda flying out of the ring.

Michin vs Bayley

A women’s qualifier for the Money in the Bank match between “Michin” Mia Yim and Bayley was scheduled. The match had major focus on the ringside AJ Styles. Bayley was able to secure the win against Yim with a Rose plant. After the match, Scarlett was seen on the ringside who blew powder on Styles face which allowed Karrion Kross to put the Kross Jacket on Styles and formed a feud between the two.

Baron Corbin vs Butch

Another Money in the Ban qualifier between Butch and Baron Corbin was set up where Corbin lost the opportunity to be a two time Money in the Bank winner. Corbin was distracted by the presence of Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as The Brawling Brutes Butch pinned him down for the victory.

Shotzi vs Iyo Sky

A scintillating Money in the Bank Women qualifier was fought out between Shotzi and Iyo Sky. Iyo was able to secure the victory with Bayley on her side making sure that her fellow Damage CTRL mate gets on a plane for London for the Miney in the Bank match.

Austin Theory vs Jey Uso (United States Championship)

The grand finale of Friday night Smackdown featured the matchup between Jey Uso and Austin Theory for the US Championship. This chance at the title was presented to Jey by Paul Heyman who wanted to get him alongside Reigns. The match was underway when Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were seen entering the ring to give an advantage to Austin. Jimmy Uso came to his brother’s rescue when Solo came in to fight off Jimmy. In the commotion, Jimmy ended up super kicking Jey Uso who was then pinned by Austin. Jey was seen to be walking to the backstage confused as to where his allegiance should be.