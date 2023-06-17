WWE Smackdown Results June 16: Jey Uso Turns on Roman Reigns, Pretty Deadly Win Gauntlet Match

An eventful episode of WWE Smackdown unfolded at the Rupp Arena in Louisville on June 16. It began with the entry of one of the biggest stars in the circuit, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Besides some backstage drama, the episode also featured some heavyweight fights inside the ring. The Pretty Deadly emerged victorious in the Gauntlet match to become the No 1 contender of the Tag Team Championship. The other bouts saw Zelina Vega beating IYO SKY, Kross and Scarlett getting the better of the OC and Santos Escobar prevailing against LA Knight.

Gauntlet match: The Street Profits and Brawling Brutes were the first two teams to clash in the Gauntlet match. Sheamus hit Dawkins with a Brogue Kick before getting the first pin. The OC proceeded to execute some nice moves before Sheamus sprang into action with an unexpected Brogue kick on Anderson to secure the victory. Prior to the Holland returning and taking them out with several powerful dives, Latino World Order entered the battle and separated Sheamus in the ring. Holland defeated the LWO, and a Brogue Kick swiftly eliminated Top Dolla. With The Pretty Deadly entering the fight, Holland was taken down. Sheamus slammed one of the Deadly on the other. Sheamus came extremely close to falling off a Crucifix Bomb, but Wilson interfered with a leg drop and won the pin.

IYO SKY vs Zelina Vega: IYO received a dropkick early on, and Vega responded with a boot to the face. Prior to Vega attempting to roll her up for a near fall, SKY took her with a headlock. Bayley intervened and prevented Vega from a pin before Zelina fought back with a 619 to secure the victory.

Karrion Kross & Scarlett vs The OC: The fight on Smackdown kicked off with Styles up against Kross. Michin then took on Scarlett before Styles made a roaring entry again with a Styles Clash to Kross but Scarlett was able to break up the pin. Scarlett confused AJ in the ring before Michin pulled AJ out of the ring and dropped her. Kross reentered with a Kross Jacket off the diversion and launched his iconic finisher to clinch the victory.

Santos Escobar vs LA Knight: The clash began during a break for commercials and when it resumed, Knight was spotted taking a powerful flying lariat after missing out on the submission. Prior to exchanging rollups in the corner, Knight fought back with a smash and an elbow drop. Knight attempted to use the ropes to obtain the pin but Escobar reversed it and triumphed.

The Usos turns on Roman Reigns: Jey Uso super-kicked Roman Reigns to add more cracks in the Bloodline. In the high-octane segment, Reigns tried to keep Jey on his side but the he chose his brother Jimmy and stunned the WWE world with a super-kick to Reigns.

