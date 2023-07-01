WWE Smackdown Results, June 30: Civil War Between Roman Reigns and Usos; Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Retain Tag Team Championship

Just one day ahead of the highly anticipated annual Money in the Bank event, London’s O2 Arena hosted a special episode of the WWE Smackdown on June 30. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his appearance with the Bloodline Civil War being the highlight of the show. The in-ring actions began with a tag team championship match which Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won to retain the title. A Women’s Title match between Asuka and Charlotte was also on the roaster but was called off due to unnecessary interference. In the other fights on this week’s Smackdown, Austin Theory took on Ridge Holland, Bayley clashed against Shotzi and Butch went head-to-head against LA Night and Santos Escobar in a Triple Threat match. Let’s take a look at the results of WWE Smackdown on June 30:

Undisputed Tag Team Championship match– Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The Pretty Deadly

Sami was cornered at the initial stage when Prince landed some cheap shots on him from the apron before slamming his head against the announce table outside. Owens tagged in and eliminated Wilson with a clothesline. Owens then smashed the cannonball on Prince inside the ring with Sami delivering the Helluva Kick to Wilson to secure the victory.

Austin Theory vs Ridge Holland

Right away after the bell, Ridge executed a powerful vertical suplex before Theory pushed him into the corner. Theory delivered a few blows to Ridge before taking him down with a dropkick to the injured throat to clinch an easy, quick victory.

Bayley vs Shotzi

While Shotzi hit a massive dive on IYO early in the game, Bayley was tossed outside. Inside the ring, the Role Model attempted a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex but ended up being hit with a powerful DDT. Following some back-and-forth, Bayley raked Shotzi’s eyes and then executed the Roseplant to seal the deal.

Triple Threat match– LA Knight vs Butch vs Santos Escobar

At the beginning of the bout, LA Knight had the upper hand, but he then shifted his focus to Logan Paul, who was standing at the ringside. Escobar dragged LA Knight back into the ring after hitting him with a dive to the outside. Butch finally struck Escobar with the Bitter End to secure the win.

Women’s Championship Match– Asuka vs Charlotte

Charlotte tried to deliver a big boot in the cornet but missed it with Asuka responding with a backstabber. Charlotte suffered a spear and went outside where Asuka somehow got past a kick that Bianca Belair directly took on her face. Belair jumped over the barriers and attacked Asuka when the match was called off. Belair was clearing the announcement desk when Charlotte exchanged a cold stare with her.