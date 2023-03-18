WWE Smackdown Results: Kevin Owens Rescues Sami Zayn From Usos, McIntyre and Sheamus Book Wrestlemania Berth

Cody Rhodes opened the Friday night Smackdown show trying to act as the peacemaker between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WWE)
Despite Rhodes’ best efforts, he could not help unite Zayn and Owens, with the latter eventually driving away from the venue after they couldn’t sort out their differences (WWE)
Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega squared off against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in a mixed-tag team match (WWE)
Vega was impressive in particular, she hit Ripley with a tornado DDT and struck a hurricarana to Mysterio. Ripley took advantage of the momentary distraction and delivered Riptide for the pinfall victory. (WWE)
Dominik Mysterio wasn’t done there as he called out his father Rey Mysterio and demanded a match against his own father (WWE)
The latest Hall of Fame inductee, Mysterio held his nerve and said a clear ‘no’ to his son, much to Dominik’s dismay. (WWE)
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Tegan Nox and Emma for a berth at Wrestlemania (WWE)
Morgan and Rodriguez overcame Emma and Nox but it was a solid effort from the latter two. Morgan, the former SmackDown Women’s champion pinned Emma after delivering her signature ObLIVion. (WWE)
Rhea Ripley got into a brawl with The Queen, Charlotte Flair. Ripley took a cheap shot at her Wrestlemania 39 opponent and they gave a glimpse of what could come at the biggest event of WWE. (WWE)
Xavier Woods squared off against LA Knight, and Woods defeated his opponent and secured a convincing victory in Kofi Kingston’s absence. (WWE)
Drew McIntyre squared against his friend-turned-foe Sheamus for an opportunity to take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. (WWE)
It was a hard-hitting contest, ending in Sheamus going for the Brogue Kick, McIntyre countering with a Claymore and the result was a double count-out. They will both go to Wrestlemania and fight Gunther in a Triple Threat Match. (WWE)
Sami Zayn came face to face with Jey Uso, and after a verbal confrontation, the Usos attacked Zayn after which Kevin Owens came to his longtime friend’s rescue. (WWE)
Owens and Zayn are likely to take on the Usos and what a tempting match this is going to be. (WWE)