WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Mysterio Clinches United States Title; Jey Uso Quits Show

After the SummerSlam got wrapped up last Saturday, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown was anticipated to be an enthralling one and the expectations were certainly matched. Apart from some power-packed in-ring actions, there were also some backstage segments. After retaining the Tribal Chief status in the SummerSlam, WWE Universal Champions Roman Reigns appeared in a special segment named “Hail to the Chief” to celebrate his victory. Jey Uso was also a part of the show but only to make a shocking announcement that he would leave the Blood Line, the SmackDown as well as the WWE.

Inside the ring, Asuka and Charlotte went head-to-head but their match found no result. In the other bouts, AJ Styles took down Karrion Kross and LA Knight defeated Top Dolla, while an under-prepared Rey Mysterio became the new WWE United States champion.

Let’s take a look at the results of Friday Night WWE SmackDown:

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair:

Flair kept the upper hand at the early stage. She tried to take down Asuka with a handspring move but ended up receiving a missile dropkick. Damage CTRL made a sudden appearance to cause interference which helped Asuka get a rollup. Flair managed to recover with a big boot when Bayley and IYO came to the ring and took down both participants, with the fight being called off.

AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross:

Styles dominated the initial stage and sent Kross out of the ring. Kross then came up with a counter as he caught Styles and smashed him on the announcement desk. Scarlett and Michin got involved in a random fight at ringside and the distraction helped Kross get a takedown. Styles could bounce back with a Pele kick, followed by the finisher to secure the win.

LA Knight vs Top Dolla:

Before Knight could find the momentum, Dolla sent him into the corner. Ashante Adonis tried to cause some interference but was taken out. Knight then showed off his power. Coming off the corner, he launched the Blunt Force Trauma to pick up an easy win.

WWE United States Title Match- Austin Theory vs Rey Mysterio:

Mysterio seemed not quite ready for the title match but could demonstrate his presence of mind. When the fight began, Mysterio went all out as he tried a big suplex to send Theory into the corner. Mysterio then launched his iconic 619 but Theory managed to dodge it. Mysterio opted for the same move again and sealed the deal.