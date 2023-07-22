WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Mysterio Wins Fatal-4-Way; Dominik Defends NXT North American Title

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown opened with a backstage segment where it was confirmed that Roman Reign and Jay Uso will take on each other in the 2023 SummerSlam. The signing of the Rules of Engagement took place and Jey ripped apart the contract, prompting Solo Sikoa to attack him. But Jey was quick to bounce back with a superkick before Roman Reign and his alliance left the arena.

Going forward to the in-ring battles, a Fatal 4-Way between Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight was the first on the roaster. The winner of the battle would secure his place in the final of the U.S. Title Invitational Tournament against Santos Escobar. Then Charlotte Flair got the better of Iyo Sky following a neck-to-neck battle before Asuka intervened to attack Flair. The show ended with the NXT North American Championship match where Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Butch.

Let’s take a look at the results of WWE SmackDown on July 21:

Fatal-4-Way Match:

LA Knight pulled off a dominant start to the fight and took down Sheamus with a clothesline. Sheamus then tried to bounce back with a backbreaker and made sure of returning the clothesline. Cameron Grimes then came in to attack Sheamus, launching a dropkick from behind. Then Rey Mysterio entered the scene with Sheamus welcoming him with an Irish Curse Backbreaker. Grimes tried to interfere but received a backbreaker from Sheamus. The Irishman then eliminated Knight with a clothesline. Mysterio finally clinched the victory with a double 619 on Grimes and Sheamus.

Charlotte Flair vs IYO SKY:

At the beginning of the bout, Charlotte received a dropkick from IYO SKY, who continued to focus on her opponent’s legs. Charlotte then came back with a big boot to knock SKY out of the ring. The Queen launched a nasty series of chops, following a Fallaway Slam. Charlotte’s injured knee was worrying her. But she finally prevailed by hitting SKY with Natural Selection.

NXT North American Championship (Dominik Mysterio vs Butch):

Butch took control early by using a clothesline on Dominik Mysterio, who was struggling with his injured left arm. After receiving some brutal treatment, Mysterio finally tried the 619 but ended up eating a German Suplex. Rhea Ripley intervened, attacking Butch with a chop block. Mysterio finally picked up the victory via pinfall.