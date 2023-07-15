WWE Smackdown Results: Santos Escobar Wins Fatal-4-Way Match; Bianca Belair Defeats Asuka In Women's Title Game

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown, on July 14, opened with Bianca Belair revealing her discontent with being frequently ignored in the Women’s title match. Later in the show, Belair finally appeared in his much-awaited Women’s Championship rematch against Asuka. During Belair’s opening speech, Charlotte Flair came forward, showering praises on the EST. Charlotte even promised Belair to have a face-off at the Summerslam, only if she could beat Asuka in the title match.

Following the opening segment, Pretty Deadly and Brawling Brutes went head-to-head in the first bout of the night. In a short-lived fight, Bayley picked up a comfortable victory over Zelina Vega. Santos Escobar emerged victorious in the Fatal-Four-Way game to secure a place in the title match. The episode closed with the most-hyped Women’s Championship match between Belair and Asuka.

Here are the results of all of the fights on the latest WWE Smackdown:

Pretty Deadly vs Brawling Brutes:

Brawling Brutes were initially in control with Sheamus going hard against Prince in the beginning of the bout. Then Holland came inside the ring but only to spend a brief period before Sheamus returned. Eventually, Pretty Deadly found momentum with Prince getting the better of Sheamus and Kit receiving a kick on the face. After Holland came in again, Ridge welcomed him with some powerful moves. Holland then tried to attack Deadly, who managed to dodge the attempt. Ridge later collapsed to the ground and Prince took the advantage, winning the fight for Pretty Deadly.

Zelina Vega vs Bayley:

Bayley pulled off a strong start and immediately threw Vega out of the ring. Vega then tried to make a comeback with a Meteora before Beyley snatched her slippers. Vega managed to get them back before Bayley attacked her with the Rose Plant to secure the victory.

Fatal-Four-Way match: AJ Styles vs Santos Escobar vs Grayson Waller vs Butch:

Waller stepped out of the ring to mock Austin Theory when Butch launched a dive from the barricades to take him out. AJ and Escobar were engaged in an in-ring battle before they took down Santos. Waller went on to try a double pin but ended up getting a heavy kick from Santos. After that, Styles was taken down with a Pele kick and Butch beat Waller with a moonsault. Waller then tried to execute a rolling cutter on Butch when Santon made a sudden appearance with a splash on Waller to win the fight.

Women’s title match: Bianca Belair vs Asuka:

Belair was in the driver’s seat early on, welcoming Asuka with some big moves. Asuka then tried to lock in her opponent but Belair returned with the KOD and sent Asuka on the announce desk. Asuka was down inside the ring for some moment. She got up to hit Bayley who was there to assist Belair. But in the end, Asuka flew off the scene with Belair winning the title match.