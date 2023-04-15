WWE SmackDown Results: Shinsuke Nakamura Scripts His Much-Anticipated Return

WWE SmackDown this week featured new Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez celebrating their big win. Morgan and Rodriguez got the better of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to clinch the WWE Tag Titles on Monday Night RAW. Last night’s edition of SmackDown, which took place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, also comprised a much-anticipated return of Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese professional wrestler made his appearance yesterday for the first time since November last year. His last televised fight on WWE had occurred against Santos Escobar in 2022. Nakamura was up against Madcap Moss on this week’s SmackDown.

Damian Priest took on Santos Escobar in the latest episode of SmackDown. The duo had faced each other last week in a tag-team fight. This week’s SmackDown kicked off with a promo of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The opening segment of the night became interesting after Jimmy, Jey and Solo Sikoa decided to interrupt Owens and Zayn’s promo.

Xavier Woods vs LA Knight

The first match of last night’s WWE SmackDown was between Xavier Woods and LA Knight. The rivalry between the two competitors brewed a week back. Woods clinched a win after pinning Knight with a rollup.

Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest

The WWE fraternity got to witness the action-packed conflict between Santos Escobar and Damian Priest in the latest episode of SmackDown. Priest came up with a stellar fight to vanquish his Friday night opponent.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Madcap Moss

Shinsuke Nakamura made a remarkable return to WWE SmackDown on Friday. The Japanese did not face much trouble in clinching a win over Madcap Moss. Nakamura produced Kinshasa to earn a pin for the win yesterday. The fight may have been quite one-sided but it was certainly a treat to watch Nakamura’s long-awaited comeback.

Matt Riddle vs Solo Sikoa

The main event of the night featured Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa. Riddle came out along with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face Solo. Riddle showcased an impressive fight but it was not enough to record a triumph. Solo pulled off a Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

