WWE SummerSlam 2023: Live Streaming Details, Date, Time; All You Need To Know

WWE’s most-hyped event of this summer, the SummerSlam 2023, will unfold a number of high-profile bouts, while some exciting storylines will also be there on the roster. The mega event will take place on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

The show will feature a fresh chapter of the Bloodline Civil War where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will clash against Jey Uso. The winner of this no-disqualification fight will earn the Tribal Chief status. All male wrestlers associated with the RAW and SmackDown brands will compete in the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Fans will be eager to see the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar who will go head-to-head for their third official fight. Drew McIntyre will be desperate to clinch the Intercontinental Championship title from Gunther. An intense Triple Threat match will also be held where Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka will battle it out for the WWE Women’s Championship title.

After SummerSlam 2016, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will appear on the same stage once again to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship. In some other in-ring actions, Logan Paul will take on Ricochet, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will face off in an MMA Rules match.

Ahead of Sunday’s SummerSlam 2023 event; here is all you need to know:

What date the WWE SummerSlam 2023 will take place?

The WWE SummerSlam 2023 will take place on August 5 in America and on August 6 in India.

Where will the WWE SummerSlam 2023 be held?

The WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

What time will the WWE SummerSlam 2023 begin?

The WWE SummerSlam 2023 will kick off at 8:00 PM on Sunday as per the local time. In India, the show will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SummerSlam 2023?

The SummerSlam 2023 will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SummerSlam 2023?

Indian WWE fans can watch the SummerSlam 2023 free on the SonyLIV, Jio TV and Airtel TV apps.