WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns Beats Jey Uso in Tribal Combat; Iyo Sky Cashes in Her Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso, with the help of Solo Sikoa as well as Jimmy Uso as Iyo Sky cashed in her Money ikn the Bank contract after Bianca Belair fended off the double treat of Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Cody Rhodes took down Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins overcame Finn Balor, Logan Paul defeated Ricochet, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler overcame Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules Match, and LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

WWE SummerSlam Results

Logan Paul beat Ricochet

Looking to provoke and antagonize the WWE Universe, Logan Paul took on Ricochet to settle the dispute that started at Royal Rumble. Ricochet attacked Logan Paul on the outside with a Spanish fly. Logan managed tohit back and almost ended the contest with a quick-thinking tornado DDT after he was caught by Ricochet while attempting a moonsault. After Paul avoided a 630 attempt from The One and Only, one of Paul’s buddies from Impaulsive gave The Media Megastar some brass knuckles. Paul then blasted Ricochet in the face with the weapon to win the contest.

Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar mauled Cody Rhodes for much of the contest, with The Beast constantly imploring The American Nightmare to “save yourself". Rhodes did not let it bog him down and responded. Lesnar hit an F-5 on the ringside floor and another one that sent Rhodes crashing through the announce table. Rhodes though got back with a Cody Cutter. Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock as Rhodes escaped and sent Lesnar into the exposed turnbuckle before locking in a Kimura of his own! After Lesnar fought free from the submission hold, Rhodes hit Lesnar with three Cross Rhodes to finally put The Beast down for three.

LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Omos made his jaw-dropping return, tossed out multiple Superstars and dominated the field in the early goings. Eight wrestlers had to come together to eliminate The Nigerian Giant. LA Knight, Bronson Reed, Sheamus and AJ Styles were the final four. Knight eliminated Reed by positioning himself on the apron and dragging him over the top rope to the floor before Sheamus tossed out Styles with help from Karrion Kross, who The Phenomenal One had already eliminated. Knight stood triumphant and sent the crowd into a frenzy when he landed an incredible top-rope suplex on Sheamus and clotheslined The Celtic Warrior out of the ring.

Shayna Baszler beat Ronda Rousey

Taking on her former best friend in an MMA Rules Match, Shayna Baszler wanted to prove she was the better competitor against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. After Baszler and Rousey brutalized one another with vicious roundhouse kicks and knee strikes, the former locked in the Kirifuda Clutch, and despite Rousey’s best efforts, she could not escape the hold, giving The Queen of Spades the technical submission victory.

Gunther beat Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre dropped Intercontinental Champion Gunther with a powerbomb and Future Shock DDT, but The Ring General stayed in the fight. Gunther countered a Claymore Kick with a powerful dropkick that left McIntyre numb. After a chop-off, McIntyre hit the Claymore, but The Ring General kicked out just in the nick of time. Despite McIntyre rocking Gunther to his very core, The Ring General responded by knocking McIntyre off the top rope before landing a splash and a Powerbomb to walk out of Detroit with the Intercontinental Title.

Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor

Donning the same vest he wore seven years ago when he injured Finn Balor’s shoulder at SummerSlam 2016, Seth Rollins started the contest with mind games. In more shades of SummerSlam 2016, Balor hit Rollins with the same move that put The Prince on the shelf for nearly a year, a vicious bucklebomb into the ringside barricade.

The Visionary and The Prince went move for move before “Senor Money in the Bank” Damian Priest strolled down to ringside. It didn’t take long for the rest of The Judgment Day to arrive. The Visionary and The Prince went move for move before “Señor Money in the Bank” Damian Priest strolled down to ringside. It didn’t take long for the rest of The Judgment Day to arrive.

WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Bianca Belair fended off the double treat of Asuka and Charlotte Flair in their triple threat match after some back and forth action. After the end of the match, Miss Money in the Bank Iyo Sky emerged from the back, along with Bayley, to lay down Belair. Iyo Sky made most of the opportunity to cash in and capture the WWE Women’s Championship title.

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced off as familial issues came to fore. Just when Jey looked like he had the upper hand on Roman, Solo Sikoa appeared out of nowwhere to attack his elder brother. The pair doubled up on Jey to subdue him but he came back to fight back. Then Jey’s twin, Jimmy appeared to attack his own brother and help Roman retain his undisputed title.