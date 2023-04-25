WWE to Get New World Heavyweight Championship, Fans Guess Who Will Win Championship

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe is now all set to have a brand-new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has come up with a mega plan to introduce the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship. WWE announced that “A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned” at the Night of Champions. The premium live pay-per-view piece is scheduled to take place on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official Twitter handle of WWE revealed the stunning piece of information on Tuesday. “Who will the NEW World Heavyweight Champion be on May 27 at WWE Night of Champions,” WWE tweeted.

Who will the NEW World Heavyweight Champion be on May 27 at WWE #NightofChampions? pic.twitter.com/cvqh1ECnWS— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

The tweet soon spread like wildfire and WWE fans, quite understandably, were left awe-struck by the announcement.

Viewers did not waste much time predicting the new champion.

Fin Balor vs. Seth Rollins at night of champions. Fin Balor with the win so he can get a legitimate title reign this time.— 🇺🇸 Joe 🇺🇸 (@4Black2Beard0) April 25, 2023

At first I said Cody, but now I’m hoping Rollins, potentially Brock, or maybe even Lashley.— Robby (@Robski696) April 25, 2023

I want Seth Rollins to win this one. Cody Rhodes still has to finish the story with Roman so it’s perfect— 浪人 (@imzvt) April 25, 2023

Expressing his excitement, one person tweeted, “Every year at Night of Champions they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion of the ring. I can’t wait for the tournament. So much better than king of the ring.”

Every year at night of champions they will crown a new world heavyweight champion of the ring. I can't wait for the tournament. So much better than king of the ring.— Neil A. Rowe (@neilarowe) April 25, 2023

This Twitter user seemed quite impressed with the new design of the championship belt.

Finally a championship belt that looks like a championship belt…awesome looking belt….congrats WWE!— Frank'RustyNailz' (@FrankRustyNailz) April 25, 2023

Another fan wanted to witness the return of a legendary WWE superstar at next month’s Night of Champions.

Have a legend return for a run until sumer slam and have them lose it to like Fin or AJ or something— Psychic (@ThatGuyPsychic) April 25, 2023

Previously, Triple H declared that Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After the completion of the WWE Draft, The Tribal Chief will bring the title to his respective brand. Triple H made the announcement ahead of this week’s Monday Night RAW. The retired professional wrestler unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship belt during the latest episode of the RAW.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is on the verge of setting a remarkable feat. Reigns is set to remain the universal champion for 1000 days. Reigns started his second reign as Universal Champion in August 2020.

WWE had previously proposed a new name- King & Queen of the Ring- for the next month’s event. The show was expected to mark the return of King & Queen of the Ring for the first time since October 2021. The move, however, did not materialise and WWE decided to reincarnate the Night of Champions. Earlier, WWE had staged an annual pay-per-view event, named the Night of Champions from 2008 to 2015.

