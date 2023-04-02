WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: John Cena to Kick Off Show, Seth Rollins to Face Logan Paul

Live now
The Miz is the official host of The Show of Shows as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! To start us off, John Cena will be at WrestleMania 39 as he challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship.
Rhea Ripley, the winner of the Royal Rumble, challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the title. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos square off against reunited brothers-in-arms Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Read More
Less than five minutes remaining until LIVE action gets underway and it will be John Cena who takes on Austin Theory for the US Championship. The first match of the night will feature the legendary wrestler who will be looking to add another US title to his impressive portfolio. It doesn’t get bigger than this for Theory, should be an exciting affair when these two go head to head!
Day 1 of the biggest WWE event of the year is stacked! John Cena is set to take on Austin Theory for the US Championship, Rey Mysterio will cross swords with his own son Dominik Mysterio! Follow all the updates LIVE!
Seth Rollins will be up against Logan Paul, they’ve been going at each other hammer and tongs, but only one of them can walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the winner, will Paul knock Rollins out once again? Or will Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins have the last laugh?
For the first time since 2005, WrestleMania is happening in Hollywood! 18 years later, Los Angeles is hosting the grandest party of the year once again. Back then, John Cena, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio were all in action on that night and tonight only those three remain as the active wrestlers. How time flies by!
Hello and welcome to the biggest WWE event of the year, it’s time for WrestleMania 39 and the match card is stacked with plenty of superstars. For starters, John Cena, Seth Rollins, the Usos and Kewin Owens, plus Sami Zayn will be in action today! Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Night 1 of the WWE WrestleMania 39.
WrestleMania Night 1 will feature –
Trish Stratus will join forces with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lita against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Seth “Freakin” Rollins faces Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Rey Mysterio will finally step into the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son Dominik at WrestleMania.
Braun Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders battle.
2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus
Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley
United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul
Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL
Brock Lesnar vs Omos
Finn Balor vs Edge
Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match
Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match
