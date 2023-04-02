CHANGE LANGUAGE
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: John Cena to Kick Off Show, Seth Rollins to Face Logan Paul

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: John Cena to Kick Off Show, Seth Rollins to Face Logan Paul

WWE WrestleMania 39 Live Updates: Follow all the action from the Show of Shows at the Showcase of the Immortals

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 05:28 IST

Los Angeles

The Miz is the official host of The Show of Shows as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! To start us off, John Cena will be at WrestleMania 39 as he challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Rhea Ripley, the winner of the Royal Rumble, challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the title. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos square off against reunited brothers-in-arms Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Read More

Apr 02, 2023 05:28 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: John Cena vs Austin Theory to Kick Off Show

Less than five minutes remaining until LIVE action gets underway and it will be John Cena who takes on Austin Theory for the US Championship. The first match of the night will feature the legendary wrestler who will be looking to add another US title to his impressive portfolio. It doesn’t get bigger than this for Theory, should be an exciting affair when these two go head to head!

Apr 02, 2023 05:24 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: Day 1 of WrestleMania 39 is stacked!

Day 1 of the biggest WWE event of the year is stacked! John Cena is set to take on Austin Theory for the US Championship, Rey Mysterio will cross swords with his own son Dominik Mysterio! Follow all the updates LIVE!

Apr 02, 2023 05:18 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE Latest Updates: Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul tonight

Seth Rollins will be up against Logan Paul, they’ve been going at each other hammer and tongs, but only one of them can walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the winner, will Paul knock Rollins out once again? Or will Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins have the last laugh?

Apr 02, 2023 05:13 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE from Hollywood

For the first time since 2005, WrestleMania is happening in Hollywood! 18 years later, Los Angeles is hosting the grandest party of the year once again. Back then, John Cena, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio were all in action on that night and tonight only those three remain as the active wrestlers. How time flies by!

Apr 02, 2023 05:06 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE: Welcome to the biggest stage of them all!

Hello and welcome to the biggest WWE event of the year, it’s time for WrestleMania 39 and the match card is stacked with plenty of superstars. For starters, John Cena, Seth Rollins, the Usos and Kewin Owens, plus Sami Zayn will be in action today! Stay tuned for all the live updates!

Apr 02, 2023 00:14 IST

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 LIVE Updates: Ful Match Card

Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Night 1 of the WWE WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania Night 1 will feature –

  • John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
  • The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
  • Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Trish Stratus will join forces with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lita against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Seth “Freakin” Rollins faces Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rey Mysterio will finally step into the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son Dominik at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders battle.

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39 MATCH CARD:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Finn Balor vs Edge

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Wrestlemania 39 LIVE STREAMING Details:

When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

