WWE Wrestlemania 39 Live: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar Faces off Against Omos

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Live: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar Faces off Against Omos

WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE: Cody Rhodes takes on Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar vs Omos, Edge up against Finn Balor, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 05:01 IST

Apr 03, 2023 00:09 IST

WrestleMania 39 LIVE: Day 2 Action

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Full Card

  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
  • Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship
  • Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
  • Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

On day 1, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso to clinch the Undisputed Tag Team Championship as Rhea Ripley won the Smackdown Women’s Championship beating Charlotte Flair. Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio, while Austin Theory shocked John Cena to retain the US Championship title. Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul as The Street Profits won the Fatal 4-Way Match against Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the men’s showcase.

WrestleMania 39 MATCH CARD:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Wrestlemania 39 LIVE STREAMING Details:

When will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be played at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

What time does WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 39 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

