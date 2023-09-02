Xiamen Diamond League: Indians Avinash Sable, Praveen Chithravel, Abdul Aboobaker in Action in China

Xiamen will host its first-ever Diamond League event on Saturday at the brand-new Egret Stadium as Avinash Sable returns for the men’s 3000m steeplechase event. Joining Sable would be two of India’s best Men’s Triple Jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobaker.

The start list of the event has 19 World Championships medalists. The penultimate leg will be Sable’s fourth appearance in the 2023 edition of Diamond League where he will compete against reigning Olympic, world, and Diamond League champion Soufiane El Bakkali, and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya. Placed tenth in the 2023 Diamond League rankings, this will be Sable’s last chance to qualify for the finals in Eugene.

ALSO READ| Premier League: West Ham Top Table With 2-1 Win Over Luton Town

Both Chithravel and Aboobaker will be making their second appearance at the event. National record holder Chithravel finished sixth on his Diamond League debut at Monaco in July. Aboobaker too made his Diamond League debut this season in June at the Florence event, finishing sixth with a 16.37m jump.

Newly crowned javelin throw World Champion Neeraj Chopra and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar made the cut for the finals during the Zurich event held on August 31st.