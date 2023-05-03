Yamaha Gears Up with Viacom18 for MotoGP Presentation in India

Viacom18 announced Yamaha as their co-presenting sponsor for the ongoing MotoGP season exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18 on Wednesday. The coverage tipped off with the Grand Premio de Portugal on March 26th. The network is offering an exhaustive live presentation that includes practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

Yamaha will be the co-presenting sponsor of the 2023 season and will be integrated into live and non-live coverage of the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world. The brand’s entry into sponsoring MotoGP presentation in India is seamless as it also has a celebrated presence in the racing circuit with multiple team championships to their name and several individual champions coming out of its stable including the legendary Valentino Rossi. Also, Fabio Quartararo, the current Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider is having a magnificent run with the team after having won the 2021 MotoGP World Championship and finishing the 2022 season as a Vice-Champion.

The most skilled riders compete on world-class, high-performance, fastest prototype motorcycles on the planet, made by leading manufacturers including Yamaha. The 2023 season, the biggest series to date, will witness 20 races across 17 countries, including the milestone 14th round in India as MotoGP will make its debut in the country.

MotoGP fans in India will be able to catch all the action from the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing as the 11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive at the Indian shores for the Grand Prix of India from September 22-24. Including the Moto2 and Moto3 races, the India round will feature 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.

“MotoGP is one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. Yamaha has had a long association with this motorsport and a rich legacy of more than 500 Grand Prix wins. I am confident that through this collaboration, we can make a stronger connect with millions of Yamaha MotoGP fans in India and showcase our technological prowess in the world of racing. It is a great opportunity for us and Viacom18 to create greater awareness on MotoGP and promote the motorsport culture in India,” said Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.

“Yamaha has a long and successful history in MotoGP, and their support as a broadcast sponsor would be a valuable addition to our coverage of the sport as we continue to bring a paradigm shift in digital consumption of sports,” said Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy. Rights, Acquisitions and Partnerships, Viacom18 Sports. “Through this partnership, Yamaha will have the opportunity to showcase their motorcycle range to a large and engaged audience, while also supporting the sport they are passionate about.”

The addition of the MotoGP strengthens Viacom18 Sports’ diversified portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the IPL, WPL, Diamond League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and select BWF events.

