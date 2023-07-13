'You Have Made India Proud' - Nita Ambani Hails Jyothi Yarraji for Scripting History At Asian Athletics Championships

Reliance Foundation’s Jyothi Yarraji scripted history in style at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships by becoming the 1st Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles event at the continental championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the rainy conditions, the 23-year-old athlete finished the race in just 13.09 seconds to clinch the first gold medal for India at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships.

The only Indian woman in history to run a time below 13s in this event, Jyothi pipped her Japanese opponents in a photo finish. She had come into the competition as the favourite, having been the fastest woman in Asia this year.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Mrs Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships today. You have shown the power of grit and determination coupled with an extremely high degree of skill and finesse."

“You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports."

Congratulating Jyothi Yarraji on the achievement, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/9DNrXfStXC— RF Youth Sports (@RFYouthSports) July 13, 2023

“We, at Reliance Foundation, are immensely proud of Jyothi’s achievement and reiterate our commitment to enthuse our youth to take up sports and follow their passion. Here’s wishing our Indian contingent and our Reliance Foundation athletes at the games more success and more record-breaking events. May you continue to aspire and inspire! You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration," said a proud Mrs Ambani.

Speaking after the final, Jyothi Yarraji expressed her happiness about qualifying for the World Championships.

“I am happy with the consistency I have been showing in my races recently. I was expecting competition from the Japanese sprinters but did not go in thinking much about medals, rather my focus was on running a good time."

Jyothi has been a consistent performer in the 100-meter hurdles. In 2022, she clinched gold at the Cyprus International Athletics meet with a timing of 13.23 seconds. And later that year, she came first in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 National Open Athletics Championships as she took just 12.82 seconds to complete the race.

“Being consistent with clocking sub-13s timings, I am confident now about achieving my goals of consistently clocking sub 12.9, 12.8 and 12.7s timings in the near future," said an elated Jyothi.

She will next be in action in the 200m event at the Asian Athletics Championships.