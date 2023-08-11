Young Indian GM Praggnanandhaa stuns No.2 seed Nakamura At The FIDE World Cup

Young GM R Praggnanandhaa on Friday won both rapid games to eliminate second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura to enter the last 16 of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament.

After the two classical games ended in draws, the 18-year-old Indian, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, stunned the American GM in the tie-break games today.

Hikaru Nakamura’s final handshake in the #FIDEWorldCup.📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/vvBtOf51wA — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 11, 2023

Five-time world champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand hailed the young GM and said, “Praggnanandhaa does it! Eliminating one of the pre-tournament favourites Hikaru Nakamura to go through to the next round. A truly impressive performance by Prag!" Praggu, as he is known among fans, was joined in the last 16 by fellow teenager D Gukesh, who ousted Andrey Esipenko.

And Praggnanandhaa does it! Eliminating one of the pre tournament favourites Hikaru Nakamura to go through to the next round.@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 11, 2023

Praggnanandhaa will meet Hungarian GM Ferenc Berkes in the round of 16.

However, another Indian - Nihal Sarin- bowed out of the competition, losing both the tie-break games to Ian Nepomniachtchi in the fourth round.

Indian players Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi had already secured the last 16 berths.

In the women’s section, D Harika advanced at the expense of Eline Roebers, winning the rapid tie-break.

However, the country’s No.1 women’s player Koneru Humpy was ousted by Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) as she lost both the tie-break games after the two-match classical series had ended 1-1 with each player securing a win.

Harika is the only Indian player remaining in the women’s event.