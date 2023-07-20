WATCH: Zhang Shuai Suffers Pulls Out of Budapest Grand Prix Following Act of Deceit by Opponent

Chinese Tennis star Zhang Shuai had to suffer an unjust loss against local opponent Amarissa Kiara Toth during the ongoing edition of the Hungarian Open in Budapest.

The WTA 28 ranked player had to surrender a walkover following her argument with the umpire after she was robbed off a point in her game against the 20-year-old opponent.

How can give Zhang Shuai justice？What a bad opponent?What a rubbish refree? pic.twitter.com/oaqKXgZKRq— TennisMao (@AfiSeer73403) July 18, 2023

With the first set level at 5 games apiece and the score in the eleventh game also tied at 15 each, Shuai sent a crosscourt forehand that bounces inside the bounds but was called out by the umpire.

When the 34-year-old player complained about the same to the middleman, she was boo-ed by the crowd and eventually carded a withdrawal from the fixture.

What was even more appalling was the fact that Toth erased the bounce mark while Shuai was raising the issue with the umpire.

A glaring display of bad sportsmanship.Shuai Zhang’s opponent, Kiara Toth, erased a ball mark as Zhang was pleading to speak with a supervisor about a bad call “Wait, wait, keep the mark” Zhang was booed & retired from the match Awful. Just awful 💔 pic.twitter.com/0BZFTG09On — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 18, 2023

The 20-year-old walked up to the spot where the ball had bounced and erased the mark with her feet as Shuai asked her opponent to leave the trace of the bounce as it was.

Following the incident, the Chinese player had to concede defeat and was whistled by the fans present at the court as Toth raised her hands in celebration of the cheap win.

Even after being treated so unfairly, Zhang Shuai still chose to shake hands with the umpire and her opponent.Even with Zhang Shuai retiring from the match and shook her hand, Toth still raised her arms and celebrated her win. Both have shown what kind of person they are. pic.twitter.com/Ykpe6lN7hV — Bendou Zhang🎾 (@BendouZhang) July 19, 2023

Following the unfair incident, Shuai still chose to shake the hand of the umpire and her opponent, demonstrating the true essence of sportsmanship.