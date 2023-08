World Champion Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Zurich leg of the Diamond League 2023 with his best throw on the night which cleared a distance of 85.71m.

The 25-year-old came in second behind Czech Jakub Vadlejch, who registered a best of 85.86m on Friday.

Murali Sreeshankar, who was in action in the men’s broad jump event finished fifth with an attempt of 7.99m.