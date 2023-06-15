And the Winner is... Delhi's Akshat Mittal: Agoda's Dream Itinerary Contest Crowns its Travel Enthusiast

Agoda’s Dream Itinerary Contest: The Journey Comes to an End

After weeks of anticipation and excitement, Agoda’s Dream Itinerary Contest has ended, leaving us with unforgettable travel dreams and inspiring stories. With multiple entries from travel enthusiasts across the country, the contest captured the imagination of wanderers, adventurers, and culture seekers alike. The sheer diversity and creativity displayed in the itineraries made sure that our jury had their work cut out for them.

Today, we’re proud to announce Akshat Mittal, a 24-year-old from Delhi, as the winner of Agoda’s Dream Itinerary Contest! Akshat’s carefully crafted itinerary will take him on a mesmerizing journey to Bangkok, Thailand for 8 unforgettable days, courtesy Agoda. From the bustling streets of Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market to the serene beauty of the floating markets, Akshat’s dream itinerary combines vibrant experiences and cultural immersion better than we could’ve dreamed up ourselves!

His itinerary is a testament to his passion for exploration and his meticulous planning skills. He flawlessly combines visits to iconic landmarks, such as the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, with making the most of Bangkok’s and Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife and party atmosphere, and indulging in a traditional Thai cooking class. Additionally, his choice of accommodations, carefully selected through Agoda’s platform, show a surprising understanding of the diversity and authenticity of Thailand’s hospitality.

On Day 1, Akshat is set to arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, collect his SIM card, and get himself situated at the Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit hotel before hitting the town for some street food and local shopping. Day 2 kicks off with Kart Racing at Easykart Bangkok, followed by a visit to Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, and rounded up with a pub crawl through Bangkok’s many, many hotspots. Day 3 is dedicated to a full day tour of Dream World Bangkok, where Akshat hopes to ride as many roller coasters as he can fit into his schedule! Day 4 is all about taking in the culture - he plans to start his day at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, and then make his way to the Royal Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Day 5 is all about the water - a tour of Pattaya and Coral Island. Day 6 is dedicated to wellness - a calming cruise and a traditional Thai massage. Like all seasoned travelers, Akshat has kept his itinerary open for Day 7 - to catch up on anything he missed during the past 6 days. On Day 8, he bids adieu to Bangkok, and heads home, refreshed and rejuvenated.

The jury was impressed by Akshat’s attention to detail, his seamless integration of local experiences, and his ability to stretch his budget creatively, maximizing the value of every rupee. His itinerary truly embodied the spirit of the contest, showcasing the joy of immersive travel and the discovery of hidden gems.

However, Akshat’s incredible itinerary was just one shining star among a constellation of remarkable entries. The jury was captivated by the imaginative itineraries and personal narratives shared by participants. Each entry painted a vivid picture of the traveler’s aspirations, dreams, and desire to explore the world beyond the ordinary. The diversity of destinations and the unique perspectives showcased in the itineraries reflected the vastness of our country and the boundless spirit of adventure that resides within us all. Amongst international destinations, avid travelers also listed Dubai, Mauritius, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal as other destinations they could do justice to, within a budget of Rs 2,00,000. Overall, the contest entries have given our team endless food for thought, for our own travel itineraries for years to come!

As the contest drew to a close, it became clear that despite the many setbacks we’ve all faced these past years, our wanderlust is alive and well. Every entry was a testament to the transformative power of exploration and the enduring allure of the unknown. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, for sharing their dreams and inspiring others to embark on their own remarkable journeys.

Until the next adventure, happy travels!

This is a Partnered Post.