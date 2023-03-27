Starting at just Rs. 27,999, inclusive of exciting offers, the all-new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G ensure that #AwesomeIsForEveryone by offering amazing features and experiences at the best price possible! The two phones come with an awesome design, IP67 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and flagship-grade Nightography camera and the best user experience at awesome prices.

Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G , are here to make your life awesome by bringing flagship features to affordable prices. That’s right, the best-in-class IP67-rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back and industry-leading Nightography night mode are now in one trendy package.

All this starts, available at amazing starting price of just Rs. 27,999, that shatters the competition and is guaranteed to make you go ‘That’s Awesome’! Read on to know how #AwesomeIsForEveryone with the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G.

Amp Up Your Style With Trendy Colours

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are designed to fit a Gen Z lifestyle. They come in premium, trendy colours that will make you stand out from the crowd and turn heads wherever you go. The phones have a flaunt-worthy appearance that is sleek, modern, and ultra-sophisticated.

It’s your lifestyle and your rules, so picking the right colours should be the last of your worries. That’s why the Galaxy A54 5G comes in three stunning colour options: Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite, all with a premium glass finish.

The Galaxy A34 5G comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver variants with a reflective haze texture. With the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, you can be confident that you will be the talk of the town.

Rugged, Reliable, and Ready for Action!

While being sleek and stylish, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are made to last. You can easily enjoy your adventures without being worried about dust or water spoiling the fun, as they are IP67 certified. So, be it dust or sand or a dunk in up to a metre of freshwater, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are a perfect fit for an active lifestyle too.

Living life like a Gen Z means living like partying like there’s no tomorrow. Such an active lifestyle comes with the risk of dropping and cracking your phone. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G can keep shatters and cracks away even with some nasty falls!

Own the Night With Nightography

The Nightography feature, which is Samsung’s highly advanced Night Mode that allows for brighter and sharper photos and videos in low-light environments, was initially introduced in its flagship series last year. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are the first mid-range Samsung phones to take advantage of this.

Be it late-night concerts, endlessly-fun night-outs or insane house parties, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will make sure every single moment of yours is social media-worthy!

Moreover, both phones feature the highly popular No Shake Cam, which uses OIS technology to click super-stable photos even in the dark. At the back of the Galaxy A54 5G is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, as well as 12-megapixel ultra wide and 5-megapixel macro sensors. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel sensor with OIS, along with 8-megapixel ultra wide and 5-megapixel macro cameras.

Thanks to enhanced stabilisation in both photos and videos, with a 1.5° wider OIS and roughly four times better video stabilisation (VDIS) than the previous generation, users can say goodbye to blurriness. With these new awesome phones, your social media game will always be on point. Get ready to slay the ‘gram.

Immerse Yourself in the Best Smartphone Experience

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G offer a stunning software experience too. There are a ton of special features here that make your life easier while being fun to use.

Attending video and audio conferences can be a nightmare, especially at home, where there are so many distractions in the background. Voice Focus can be a life-saver for such moments. It employs voice enhancement during calls which cuts out ambient noise. So, the recipient can appreciate just your beautiful voice, nobody else’s.

The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G use the defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform, to encrypt your data, making sure that your information is kept safe from any malicious attacks. You can also add a passcode or biometric lock to keep your data safe from any prying eyes. The best part is Knox is a two-layer security system, infused in both the hardware and software of your phone.

Scrambling for your documents can be a drag, especially at really delicate situations such as being pulled over on the road. Samsung’s Wallet is the ultimate solution to this. Not only does it make super-fast payments by providing a seamless Cards Tap & Pay and UPI, but it also allows users to securely access their ID proofs and important certificates.

Finally, you can rest assured that your phone will be up-to-date with the latest features and security updates, because the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G promise four major OS updates and five years of security updates.

There isn’t any smartphone in the competition that comes close to the class, finesse, panache and price of the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, making it a fantastic deal! So, don’t wait up! Make the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G yours now! The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are available at a starting price of just Rs 27,999. To make sure #AwesomeIsForEveryone, Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive, partner stores and some online retailers are offering easy EMI options. So grab your new awesome buddy now !

