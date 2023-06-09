Beyond the Ordinary: Journeying to India's Offbeat Wonders for Unique Experiences

The road less travelled has many advantages - not the least of which is the ability to really soak a place in, without burning a serious hole in your pocket. There’s also the fact that it isn’t crowded with tourists, so you don’t wait for tables at restaurants, wait in interminable lines at popular attractions and most of the time, no one is trying to sell you anything.

More importantly though, a place that is far and away from the regular tourist traps lets you peek behind the curtain and understand what really makes the place tick. How do people really live here? Where’s the best food, according to the locals? What do people here do for fun? What are their favourite spots to gaze into the horizon from? What are their guilty pleasures?

Once you know and experience these things, a part of you gets left behind in exchange for the memories you take with you. Whenever you come back, if you come back, these places will welcome you back home, like a long lost sibling.

For us Indians, our diversity makes us a great country for travellers - our cuisine, culture and geography changes every hundred kilometres or so. And once we get off the beaten path, it’s almost like seeing a whole other country, and we’re rewarded by unexpected treasures.

In this article, we’re offering you a starting point with a list of offbeat places we love and cherish.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang’s unspoiled beauty, spiritual significance, hidden treasures, and warm hospitality make it ideal for intrepid travellers seeking unique experiences. Nestled amidst the majestic Eastern Himalayas, Tawang offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and serene landscapes that are still relatively untouched by mainstream tourism.

Here’s why Tawang should be on your travel radar:



Unspoiled Natural Beauty: This is a place chock full of breathtaking landscapes, pristine lakes, and snow-capped mountains. Explore its many scenic valleys, lush green meadows, and crystal-clear rivers at your own pace. The locals are friendly, enthusiastic and proud of their region - prepare for a ton of recommendations with each conversation!

Spiritual and Cultural Significance: Tawang is home to the famous Tawang Monastery, the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama. This monastery serves as a spiritual haven and centre for Buddhist studies. Visit for a glimpse into the region’s rich cultural heritage, and to admire its intricate architecture, mesmerising murals, and serene prayer halls. An afternoon spent here in silent meditation is worth its (metaphorical) weight in gold.

Trekking Paradise: Tawang has a number of trekking trails that lead you through dense forests, remote villages, and high-altitude mountain passes. Do your research (and it’s also a good idea to consult the locals before you embark) to ensure that you’re up to the skill and fitness level your chosen trail demands. The Tawang-Madhuri Lake Trek is a must do if you can manage it - two days of traipsing through dense forests, crossing streams and rivers, and climbing steep inclines brings you to a lake that is believed to have formed as a result of an earthquake. Beautiful, surreal and otherworldly, Madhuri lake is a favourite amongst photographers.

Hidden treasures: Because of low tourist footfall, Tawang’s beauty isn’t widely documented online. Waterfalls, lakes and meadows full of flowers show up along trails, as do a variety of local birds. There’s something magical about coming upon an unexpected waterfall and being the only one there - an experience you can still have at Tawang.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

For a moment, let’s imagine that Himachal Pradesh is like the Hemsworth family: you have Chris Hemsworth, one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. Liam Hemsworth, who legions of Miley Cyrus fans both love and hate. And then you have Luke Hemsworth. He’s an actor too, a critically acclaimed one, but he’s not as well known. He’s easier to overlook than his more recognisable (and much more famous siblings), even though he is a much beloved TV actor in Australia.

Ditto Khajjiar. Among the gloss and glamour of Himachal’s other, more famous, better known destinations, it’s easy to overlook Khajjiar. That makes for an unspoiled wonderland for those of us who like to go places that others overlook. Known as the “Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar offers a unique combination of untouched natural beauty, serene landscapes, and a tranquil atmosphere.

Here’s why Khajjiar should be on your travel radar:



Mini Switzerland Vibe: The rolling meadows, pristine lakes, and dense deodar forests create a landscape strikingly reminiscent of Switzerland. Of course, we’re in Himachal Pradesh, so the Himalayas and their rugged beauty is always on display. The stunning Khajjiar Lake, with its floating island at the centre, makes the perfect place for a solo picnic, a romantic stroll, or even an afternoon when you do nothing but watch the clouds pass by.

Solitude: The serene landscapes, cool mountain air, and the absence of commercialization create a sense of calm, completely opposed to the buzzy cities we live in. For those of us chasing a little quiet time, this place is a balm for your soul.

Adventure Activities: Despite being off the beaten path, Khajjiar offers a range of adventure activities like zorbing, paragliding, horse riding, and trekking. A little research on Agoda Activities will help you find local experts.

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary: Located near Khajjiar, the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. It’s a great place to spot Himalayan black bears, langurs, pheasants, and countless bird species.

Cultural Exploration: Khajjiar is also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and traditions of the region. The locals here are extremely friendly, and happy to talk to you about their customs, and to guide you to the best places to grab a bite.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked away in the eastern Himalayas, Ziro Valley offers a unique blend of breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. For the plucky traveller, Ziro valley offers myriad ways to to be enchanted by the valley’s captivating landscapes, to immerse yourself in the local culture, and to create lasting memories.

Here’s why it makes our list



Untouched Natural Beauty: This goes without saying. The valley is surrounded by lush green hills, expansive paddy fields, and meandering rivers. Birds abound, and because it’s so off the beaten path, traffic noise gets left behind.

Indigenous Culture and Festivals: Ziro Valley is home to the Apatani tribe, one of the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. The tribe is known for their colourful culture with various festivals, intricate handloom designs, skills in cane and bamboo crafts, and vibrant traditional village councils called bulyañ. They also have a lot of lessons to share - this is a living cultural landscape where man and the natural environment have harmoniously existed together in a state of interdependence.

Pro tip: Ask to see a rice field with fish in it, and you’ll endear yourself to the locals!



Authentic Village Life: Experience the simple and authentic village life in Ziro Valley by staying in traditional homestays. Check Agoda’s listings for some dream deals - you’ll be very surprised at how inexpensive these places can be! Staying in a homestay affords you the opportunity to learn how to cook local cuisine, engage in farming, and maybe even learn how to make local bamboo crafts!

Birdwatching, Wildlife, Biodiversity: Arunachal Pradesh is home to nearly 40% of India’s flora and fauna. The nearby Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary offers a chance to spot exotic birds, orchids, and other wildlife species in their natural habitat. It also makes for a leisurely trek.

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu

Chettinad’s rich heritage, traditional culture, delectable cuisine, and offbeat charm make it an ideal destination for those seeking unique travel experiences. We recommend that you do it all - embrace the region’s architectural wonders, indulge in local flavours, and immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural tapestry of Chettinad.

Here’s why Chettinad makes our list:



Authentic Cuisine: We can’t write about Chettinad and not put the food first! Chettinad cuisine is known for its distinct flavours and as an offbeat traveller, you’ll have several opportunities to relish authentic Chettinad dishes that aren’t commonly found in mainstream restaurants. From fiery curries to flavorful rice preparations, the local cuisine promises gastronomic delights like no other.

Handicrafts and Artistry: The local markets are a great place to watch artisans at work, creating exquisite handcrafted items like Athangudi tiles, Chettinad cotton sarees, intricately carved wooden crafts, and more. If you have space in your bag and a little extra something in your wallet, consider contributing to the locals by purchasing some of their unique creations (they make fantastic gifts!)

Heritage Mansions: Chettinad is the land of the Chettiars, a community that made their money primarily as international traders and later on from banking and finance. They were, in fact, the pioneers of banking in India, and all the wealth they amassed is showcased in the opulent homes they built. Since they traded internationally, it isn’t surprising to find Burmese wood pillars, satin wood panelling from Sri Lanka, marble from Italy, elaborate chandeliers and mirrors from Belgium, or tiles from Japan in a Chettiar Mansion! The best part, some of these are now homestays, and a little search on Agoda will give you plenty of options to choose from.

Rambling Exploration: Chettinad is great for rambling. Put on a pair of comfy shoes, and set off in any direction: you’re sure to come across a friendly local who will introduce you to an ancient temple, or point out a particularly interesting mansion, or walk with you to a small eatery that only locals frequent.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

If you want a reason to visit Chopta, open your weather app, and check the temperature there, right now. Enough said?

The Himalayas are dotted with hidden places that boast of great views, or untouched forest lands, or great treks, or bird watching experiences, or camping, or stargazing or a host of activities one can dream of doing in the gorgeous mountains. Chopta combines them all in one place, and to top it all, it’s completely off the usual tourist maps.

What that means is that you get to do all your favourite things, at a fraction of the costs, and without having to wait in a single line. Here’s why it makes this list:



Untouched Natural Beauty: Chopta is a slice of paradise tucked away in the Garhwal Himalayas. Surrounded by ‘bugyals’ or velvety meadows and pristine snow-capped peaks, it remains pleasant in summer, fresh and zingy in the monsoon and morphs into a snow-clad fairyland in winter.

Base for trekking: The most popular treks are to Tungnath and Chandrashila Peak, winding through scenic landscapes and dense forests. Since you’ll be trekking in the Garhwal Himalayas, breathtaking views are a given.

Biodiversity Hotspot and Birdwatching Haven: Located smack dab in the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary, the region is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species. The region also attracts numerous migratory birds during different seasons, offering fantastic opportunities for birdwatching. You can spot species like Himalayan Monal, Koklass Pheasant, Rufous Sibia, and many more.

Camping and stargazing: With the least amount of light pollution Uttarakhand really lets you appreciate the majesty of the night sky. Chopta is dotted with campsites, many of which you can book directly from Agoda, that offer just the right vantage points to appreciate natural beauty by day, and the stars by night.

Finding your way there

The trouble with destinations off the beaten path is that they are… off the beaten path! It takes a little research and a lot more planning than normal to figure out the logistics. Not when you’ve got Agoda! For starters, Agoda’s catalogue involves not just hotels, but also homestays, apartments, campsites, bungalows, villas… pretty much the whole shebang. Once you’ve sorted out your accommodation, search for flights on Agoda - use coupons and deals to save even more. Then, look for airport transfers and car rentals. Now that your logistics are sorted out, look for Activities - a great way to set up your itinerary in advance, while also helping locals with their fledgling travel businesses.

Finding your way there… for free!

Now that you know how to plan your off the beaten path holiday, We invite you to do so for free! Yes, you could win a holiday worth Rs 2,00,000 this summer!

Here’s how it works. To participate in #AgodaDreamDeals, use Agoda’s website or mobile app and find the deals that make your heart sing - you have Rs 2,00,000 to play with here and your travel must be planned between 17-24 June, 2023. That’s it. Once you’ve figured it out, detail your itinerary here. No need to book anything yet, just collect all the deals into one glorious itinerary.

To enter the contest, your itinerary must include one return flight and one or more accommodations for the duration of your stay on Agoda. If you include activities, you’ll endear yourself to the selection committee (composed of travel enthusiasts at Network18) some more. You’ll also get points for how creatively you’ve used your funds - the more you stretch your Rupee, the more you’ll impress the committee! Just don’t exceed the Rs 2,00,000 budget.The best part? You can enter as many times as you want before 12th June, 2023. Just don’t duplicate your itinerary because that’s an automatic disqualification.

And that’s it!

Enter the contest, get your hands on some camping gear, and pack those binoculars. Who knows? Two weeks from now, you could be on your way to discover your own favourite escape!

This is a Partnered Post.