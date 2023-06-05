Budget-Friendly Wanderlust: Affordable Delights in Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Thailand That Don't Break the Bank!

Ah, wanderlust - the insatiable desire to explore new horizons, immerse oneself in different cultures, and create lifelong memories. It’s a feeling that fuels our sense of adventure. It’s the exhilaration that even the most tiring vacation brings (you know, the kind where you just didn’t sleep!?). The best part about wanderlust? It brings us back home with a full tank of enthusiasm - ready to take on new challenges.

However, all too often, our budgets hold us back from hitting this all important reset button.

But fear not! Whoever said you need a big budget holiday to enjoy yourself obviously never went to these places! When it comes to exploring the world without breaking the bank, some destinations offer incredible experiences that won’t dent your wallet. Also, each of these destinations is friendly to the Indian passport - you either don’t need a visa, or can get a visa on arrival!

Sri Lanka

For us Indians, Sri Lanka can be a treasure trove of captivating experiences that feel both familiar and exotic: lush tea plantations that remind us of Darjeeling, pristine beaches that rival the shores of Goa, and ancient temples that echo the architectural grandeur of our own. And then there’s the food. If seafood is your jam, Sri Lanka is your private slice of heaven.

Whether it’s exploring ancient ruins, encountering majestic elephants in national parks, or simply relaxing on palm-fringed beaches, Sri Lanka welcomes you with open arms. Here’s a list of activities that rank high on travelers’ agendas, and don’t hurt the pocket.



Explore the stunning beaches of Bentota and Mirissa for sun-soaked relaxation and affordable water activities.

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Kandy, visiting the Temple of the Tooth and exploring the lush botanical gardens.

Take a scenic train ride from Kandy to Ella, witnessing breathtaking landscapes along the way.

Of course, if you really want to catch the pulse of a new place, nothing compares to traveling with a local! And that’s exactly what you get to do with Agoda Activities. From Safaris to private day trips to a market tour and cooking class in Colombo, there’s something here for everyone.

Bhutan

There’s something transformative about a trip to Bhutan. Beyond its natural beauty, Bhutan offers a profound sense of peace and happiness to the traveler, balanced by a commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and prioritizing the well-being of its people. It’s a world where spirituality intertwines with daily life - you can see evidence of it in the warmth and authenticity of Bhutanese hospitality, and in their vibrant traditions and customs that have stood the test of time. Of course, if you’re on a spiritual quest, you’re spoiled for choices - from ancient monasteries that seem to kiss the ever present mist, to the hum of chanting monks that permeates the air, to the fluttering prayer flags, hoisted wherever the wind can catch them.

The most inexpensive way to see Bhutan, especially for the first time, is through the tours you’ll find on Agoda Activities - depending on your budget and time, you can choose from 3 night 4 day tours to more expansive week long trips. You can, of course, design your own bespoke holiday. Here’s what you absolutely shouldn’t miss in your itinerary:



Walking tours of Thimpu, Bhutan’s capital city. Spend time exploring the many monasteries in the city, and get a taste of the Centenary Farmers Markets if you’re here on the weekend.

A day trip to Punakha, former capital of Bhutan that offers 360 degree views of the himalayas. There are some stunning examples of Bhutanese architecture here, in addition to Pho Chhu Suspension Bridge which gives you spectacular views of Punakha Dzong and the Pho Chhu Valley.

The beautiful valley of Paro, and her many monasteries. Don’t miss the Kyichu Lhakhang, one of the 108 temples that were, as legend has it, built in one night, to subdue an ogress who was obstructing the spread of Buddhism! Of course, no trip to Paro is complete without a hike up to the incredibly picturesque Tiger’s Nest monastery.

Nepal

Nepal pulls you in two directions at all times - there’s a part of you that wants to fling itself into all that adventure that awaits you, and there’s a part of you that just wants to sit back, and soak in the stark beauty. Nepal is a feast for the senses: from Kathmandu’s bustling streets where modernity and timelessness collide, to its incredible food, to the majestic himalayas and the breathtaking vistas that open up around every corner, and out of every window. The Nepalese are known for their warmth and hospitality, and it’s easy to fall into their cadence, as you immerse yourself in their rituals and traditions.

It’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed when planning your trip with everything Nepal has to offer. Here’s a list to get you started.



UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Durbar Square and the famous Boudhanath Stupa at Kathmandu.

The Everest scenic mountain flight. Need we say more?

An easy day trek to Nagarkot, from where you can admire the view of Mt. Annapurna, Ganesh Himal, Mt. Everest and 8 out of the 13 mountain ranges. If you can find a morning trek, there’s nothing like watching the sunrise here.

A night at the Chitwan National Park, situated a 5 hour drive from Kathmandu. The safaris aside, the drive to and from Kathmandu is breathtaking.

Kathmandu’s rich cultural and culinary experiences can be daunting for outsiders - there is so much variety that it’s hard to know where to begin! Agoda Activities are flush with options for walking food tours that take you to the places most loved by locals. In our books, there’s no better way to experience another culture than through its street food!

Maldives

If there exists a real life tropical paradise, it is the Maldives. With its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life, this tropical haven promises a getaway like no other. If you’re drawn to the sea, the Maldives is where you’ll find your soul’s home.

Maldives has plenty to offer to every kind of traveler - whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure, or a romantic escape, Maldives has something for you. Here’s how you can make the most of your vacation there.



You’ll find resorts catering to all budgets, but we do recommend trying local guest houses too - Agoda has a great selection. It’s a wonderful way to have an authentic experience, and you spend far less.

Do go snorkeling. Once again, you’ll find activities that suit every budget. If you book on Agoda Activities, it lets you compare local providers without the hassle or pressure of an in-person haggling session.

Go to the public beaches - they’re just as clean as the resort ones are. And you’ll pay no resort fee!

For those looking for a little thrill, you’ll find everything from parasailing to wakeboarding to flyboarding to kitesurfing and windsurfing. Again, do your research in advance, and wherever possible, book online.

Thailand

There’s a reason Thailand is called the Land of Smiles, and it is really, really hard to put into words. There’s an ineffable sense of peace and happiness that finds its way into your heart when you land at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok. Maybe it’s the irresistible charm and hospitality of the people; maybe it’s the sights and smells and bustle of Bangkok, or maybe it’s the food. Who knows? All we can tell you is that it’s a happy place that makes you happy.

It is also one of the few places where you can combine a holiday in the mountains and on the beach into a short itinerary. Thailand is very well equipped for travelers and you’ll find cheap flights connecting the mountainous north with the sun kissed south several times a day. While no two people come back from Thailand loving the same things, here’s a good list to start from



Explore the vibrant streets of Bangkok - trawl night markets and eat street food. Visit cultural landmarks like the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, and Wat Phra Kaew, where centuries-old craftsmanship and intricate architectural details come together in perfect harmony.

When flying to Bangkok, carry an extra suitcase (empty), because you will shop. Be it bustling markets like Chatuchak Weekend Market to luxurious shopping malls offering international brands - you’ll find your match. If your return flight is from Bangkok, you can park your luggage (ahem, your shopping!) at the airport while you explore the rest of the country.

Embark on a journey to the pristine islands of Krabi, Phuket, or Koh Samui, where turquoise waters need to be seen to be believed. Go island hopping on a small boat or a fast, choppy one!

Visit Chang Mai and Chang Rai in the north, and revel in the lush jungles and cascading waterfalls that dot the landscape. This region is home to historic temples that tell of Thailand’s rich history and Buddhist heritage.

It’s very easy to have an inexpensive holiday in Thailand, if you do a little research beforehand. While you’ll have a great time hitting all the usual tourist spots, having a local guide can make all the difference in a place like Thailand, where hidden treasures are around every corner. Check out Agoda’s Activities to find inexpensive ways to go deeper into the wonder of Thailand. You’ll thank us.

How to win a free holiday

Nothing is cheaper than free, right? If you haven’t heard already, Network18 is going to pick one lucky winner who will win a dream holiday!

Here’s how it works. To participate in #AgodaDreamDeals, use Agoda’s website or mobile app and find the deals that make your heart sing - you have Rs 2,00,000 to play with here and your travel must be planned between 17-24 June, 2023. That’s it. Now, find the flights that work for you and your budget, explore Agoda’s fantastic deals on hotels, homes and even apartments! Next, go look at activities. Once you’ve figured it out, detail your itinerary here. No need to book anything yet, just collect all the deals into one glorious itinerary.

To enter the contest, your itinerary must include one return flight and one or more accommodations for the duration of your stay on Agoda. If you include activities, you’ll endear yourself to the selection committee (composed of travel enthusiasts at Network18) some more. You’ll also get points for how creatively you’ve used your funds - the more you stretch your Rupee, the more you’ll impress the committee -! Just don’t exceed the Rs 2,00,000 budget.The best part? You can enter as many times as you want before 12th June, 2023. Just don’t duplicate your itinerary because that’s an automatic disqualification.

And that’s it! Enter the contest, pack your bags and that bottle of sunscreen, and cross your fingers!

top videos

It’s time for a little wandering, don’t you think?

This is a Partnered Post.