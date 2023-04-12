CIBIL Score: Understanding the basics of your credit health

As we go through life, credit becomes an increasingly important part of it. From getting a loan to applying for a credit card, having a good credit score can determine whether your application will be approved or denied. So, you need to understand the basics of your CIBIL Score and how it can affect your credit health. This understanding is essential to ensure that you have access to credit when you need it.

What is CIBIL Score and why is it important?

Simply put, your CIBIL Score is a number between 300 and 900 that represents your creditworthiness. Lenders use this to evaluate your risk profile. It is calculated based on your credit history and other financial information. This information includes your credit accounts, payment history, credit utilisation, credit mix, and credit enquiries. The higher your score, the more the chances of getting approved for credit on favourable terms, while a low score can lead to rejection or high-interest rates.

CIBIL Score range Rating Below 600 Poor 600-650 Average 650-750 Good 750-900 Excellent

Think of your CIBIL Score as a grade point average or GPA in school. Just like the way your GPA reflects your academic performance, your CIBIL Score reflects your credit behaviour. Maintaining an ideal GPA goes a long way in ensuring that you can get into a good college or bag a scholarship. Similarly, an ideal CIBIL Score of 750 or higher can help you access the credit products you need at better interest rates, with higher loan amounts, and a quicker, more streamlined approval process.

How to check your CIBIL Score?

You can check your CIBIL Score by visiting the official website of TransUnion CIBIL and creating an account by providing some personal information such as your name, address, and PAN card details. Alternatively, you can check your CIBIL Score instantly and for free with Bajaj Finserv.

Maintaining a healthy CIBIL Score

Your CIBIL Score is a critical component of your credit health, which, in turn, is an essential aspect of personal finance. If your score is less than ideal, do not worry. There are several steps that you can take to boost your score.

1) Pay your bills on time: Timely payments of credit card bills, loan EMIs, and other bills play a crucial role in improving your credit history and, in turn, your CIBIL Score.

2) Monitor your credit utilisation ratio: Ensure that you are using 30% or less of the credit available to you at all times. If it is higher, try to reduce it by paying off your credit card balances or requesting a higher credit limit.

3) Maintain a diverse credit mix: It is important to keep a variety of credit types in your financial portfolio. A mix of secured and unsecured loans and credit cards can boost your credit score. However, make sure you are able to manage all your accounts responsibly so you do not end up in a tough spot.

4) Limit credit enquiries: Only apply for credit when you genuinely need it. Doing so will help to avoid multiple enquiries from lenders.

5) Do not close old credit accounts: Even if you are not using them, old credit accounts lengthen your credit history. These accounts show that you have a track record of responsible credit usage, which is better for your CIBIL Score.

6) Check your credit report regularly: Errors, inaccuracies, or a missed update might drag down your score. Monitor your credit report regularly and dispute any mistakes you find with the credit bureau.

Your CIBIL Score is critical to your financial stability, so it is essential to give it the attention it deserves. You would not want to build a house on a shaky foundation, so you should not build your financial future on a weak credit score. So, pay attention to your CIBIL Score, nurture it with responsible credit behaviour, and watch your financial health flourish.

