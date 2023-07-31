Crafting Your Dream Home: Essential Materials That Ensure Durability and Comfort

Building a home is a significant investment, and selecting the right materials is crucial to ensure a sturdy and durable structure. From the foundation to the roof, every component plays a vital role in the construction process. However, most of us aren’t well-versed in the knowledge required for such an enterprise!

In order to supervise a home build, you needn’t become an expert, but it is recommended that you learn enough about the materials involved to be able to contribute to the decision making, and understand the information that will be thrown at you by the many experts who will be involved in building your home.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the materials that you need to be conversant with, before your home build starts.

Insulation

Proper insulation shields a home from external cold, heat, and sound, creating both energy savings and a cozy living environment. Double glass windows with rubber gaskets prevent cold infiltration, while wooden, laminate, or cork-based flooring protects against ground cold. China mosaic, light-painted, or clay tiles aid in roof insulation by regulating temperature. AAC blocks on the other hand offer smart wall insulation.

Choosing Coarse aggregates

High-quality coarse aggregates are vital for strong and durable concrete. The qualities you’re looking for are: rough surfaces, cleanliness, strength, and absence of coatings or dirt particles. Minimal sand and dust are preferred, while excessive water absorption should be avoided. Once you’ve sourced your aggregates, try to store small and large sized aggregates separately, so that you can reach for the right size during concrete mixing, as needed. Prioritising these factors ensures the structural integrity of your home.

Sand

River sand gathered from riverbanks is whitish-grey colour and has rounded particles, making it suitable for plastering and other construction applications. On the other hand, coarse sand sourced from deep pits, has sharp, yellow-reddish grains and is salt-free. It is also commonly used in concrete work. M sand, also known as artificial sand or stone sand, serves as a great substitute for river sand.

Selecting Tiles

Choosing the right tile is crucial to the aesthetics of your home. Vitrified tiles offer enhanced durability for flooring, while ceramic or porcelain tiles are ideal for walls because of their high dirt and stain resistance. In kitchens, opt for scratch and stain-proof tiles, and in bathrooms, prioritise non-slip surfaces. For flooring, marble or granite slabs can add elegance to your space.

Choosing the right Cement

Cement plays a vital role in strengthening your home, from laying the foundation to constructing the superstructure. It is indispensable for imparting the desired durability and stability to your building. To make the right choice, here are some factors to consider.



Opt for a reputable brand from a well-established and trusted manufacturer to ensure good quality cement.

Select cement products that come in moisture-restrained, airtight sacks to prevent water seepage and maintain its quality.

Look for the ISI mark on the cement bag, which indicates that it meets the quality and reliability standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

AAC Blocks, Clay bricks or concrete blocks

AAC blocks have gained popularity in home construction due to their lightweight nature and efficiency. They provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution while offering excellent insulation properties. A well insulated home ensures a comfortable living environment by reducing external noise and heat, keeping homes cool in summers and warm in winters. Concrete blocks, with their larger size, require less jointing material and eliminate the need for excessive plaster or finishing. They also have lower water absorption, reducing dampness levels in comparison to bricks.

Water

Primarily, water acts as an essential component in the creation of concrete, forming a vital part of the mixture. Water also plays a critical role in the curing process, facilitating the development of strength and durability in concrete structures.

Selecting Steel Bars

When constructing a stable and reliable structure, selecting high-quality steel is of utmost importance. It is always advisable to purchase steel bars from reputable brands known for their consistent quality. When bending the steel rod, it should display no signs of cracks on the surface, indicating its structural integrity.

Waterproofing Solution

Untreated leaks can lead to significant harm to walls, fixtures, and fittings, resulting in increased maintenance expenses. To address different types and intensities of leaks or potential future leakage, a range of waterproofing sealants are available. These include cement-based sealers, acrylic-based options, and rubberized coatings.

The right material for building a home is crucial when constructing your home. UltraTech Building products’ division offers an innovative solution with their Seal & Dry waterproofing coatings, available in a wide variety of ranges to effectively address all types of leaks.

Everything we’ve covered in this article fits on just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more that you’ll need to learn, absorb and become a ‘semi-expert’ on, before you finish your home build.

UltraTech Cement has been a part of too many home construction projects to count, and they’ve learnt from each one. They’ve also been witness to the many areas where first time home builders make mistakes. Since they can’t be everywhere, helping each home builder in person, UltraTech Cement hit on a novel solution - a YouTube channel that helps home builders navigate this complex, but ultimately fulfilling task.

So now that you know about the UltraTech Cement YouTube channel, use it to arm yourself with the information that you’ll need. Kyunki ho jab #BaatGharKi, toh suno experts ki!

This is a Partnered Post.