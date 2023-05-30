Demystifying Neuropathy Forum: P&G Health Unites Global Experts and Healthcare Professionals to Promote Nerve Health Awareness

P&G Health, a globally recognized healthcare company, has taken an active role in promoting nerve health awareness through the organization of the “Demystifying Neuropathy Forum." This significant initiative aims to unite experts and healthcare professionals worldwide to shed light on neuropathy and its impact on individuals.

Maintaining good nerve health is intrinsic to leading a normal and healthy life and P&G health has always been committed to creating awareness around peripheral neuropathy and the importance of nerve health. As part of neuropathy awareness week, 2023 P&G health brought together globally renowned health experts with over 3000 health care professionals from across Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa at the Demystifying Neuropathy Forum.

Milind Thatte, managing director P&G India kicked off the event by sharing how P&G health conceptualized the program and is championing the cause of neuropathy and highlight how almost 60% of the consumers are not even aware about vitamin B deficiency associated with. The initiative is to bring about more awareness and the knowledge about how to take care of your nerve and especially for diabetic patients where they see a lot more neuropathy.

Hosted in Mumbai and simulcast to eight satellite locations. The symposium covered the latest clinical guidance and research findings on screening and management of the growing public health concern of peripheral neuropathy.

The forum witnessed an esteemed panel of nerve care experts including professor Dr Rainer Freynhagen, Dr Ankia Coetzee, professor, Dr Shashank Joshi, professor, Dr Satish Khadilkar, Dr Neeta Shah Mehta, Dr Sanjay Saran, Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar and Dr Sanjay Kalra.

As part of Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023, P&G Health also announced its collaboration with Eco Matcher, a social enterprise to plant a ‘Global Forest of Care’ with 2000 trees across India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia to mark the tireless efforts of the collective ecosystem of healthcare professionals (HCP), medical associations and health authorities towards research, awareness, and holistic management of peripheral neuropathy.

As a part of the demystified neuropathy forum, the key experts shed light on the high prevalence of peripheral neuropathy owing to diabetes and how an aging population and an unbalanced diet are among other factors causing it. They also discussed the importance of early diagnosis, timely management and the role of vitamin B in supporting healthy nerves via increased cell viability, leant right and doubled nerve network formation.

The forum concluded with a call to action for collective efforts from patients/ consumers, their caregivers, and HCPs to come together & fight Peripheral Neuropathy.

Apart from the forum, the brand organised a slew of other activities such as social media activations as well as on-ground Nerve Health camps to shed light on Peripheral Neuropathy, educate the public on the importance of nerve health and provide tips on mitigating the effects of the condition.

The incredible night came to an end with a thank you note from Ian Barton, R&D Senior Director, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health (Asia, Middle East, Africa and Greater China).

Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023 is part of P&G Health’s ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ awareness campaign to commemorate Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023. The campaign is inspired by the symptoms such as numbness and tingling felt by those suffering from Peripheral Neuropathy, shedding light on how those with the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, negatively impacting their ability to get things done and consequentially their emotional wellbeing.

This is a Partnered Post.