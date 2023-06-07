Feeling Adrenaline Deficient? Look No Further Than These 5 Exciting Adventure Hotspots in India

There are those of us that need a book and a big umbrella on the beach. And then there are those of us that need that extra jolt of adrenaline that comes from activities that lie on the other end of the spectrum. And the tribe of adventure tourists is growing!

According to Agoda’s latest Travel Trends Survey, adventure travel is the second most common reason that Indians travel! Now, many of us remember watching adventure sports on TV, and whining at our parents about the unfairness of these not being available in India. We demanded, and the supply materialized! Today, we can partake.

India has grown into an adventure playground, making these thrilling activities more accessible than ever. Whether you’re up for bungee jumping, paragliding, river rafting, rock climbing, or even zip-lining, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. If adventure is your middle name, here’s a list of 5 places that must make your bucket list!

Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Bir Billing, also known as the paragliding capital of India, attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. Why? Because the region offers ideal wind conditions, breathtaking landscapes, and professional paragliding operators who ensure you have a safe and exhilarating experience. For many a newbie, Bir was the first time they experienced what it was like to soar like a bird, taking in panoramic views of the majestic Himalayas and lush green valleys.

If you’ve already found your glide, then you might want to consider the many national and international paragliding competitions that Bir Billing hosts each year. Even if competing isn’t your thing, you’ll find joy in the company of paragliders from all over the globe - swapping stories at camps and bonfires all over this little village.

Now, if you’re accompanying a paragliding enthusiast, but aren’t paragliding yourself, there are a number of other activities you can indulge in:



The nearby Uhl River offers opportunities for adventure, like river crossing, angling, and swimming.

There are several camping spots that dot these picturesque hills. Check out Agoda’s listings, you’re sure to find a great bargain!

Trekking, Hiking and Mountain Biking trails abound!

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Of course, you’ve heard of white water rafting at Rishikesh, who hasn’t? But did you know you could also go bungee jumping, cliff jumping, trekking, ziplining, rock climbing and rappelling? No surprise that Rishikesh is known as India’s adventure capital!

Here’s what makes Rishikesh so special



White Water Rafting: Of course. For those who dare, exhilarating white water rafting experiences are waiting to be had! The mighty Ganges is young here in Rishikesh - she roars through the rapids, testing your skill, your courage, and your nerve!

Bungee Jumping: Bungee jumping is fun no matter where you do it. But here, in Rishikesh, you do it amongst breathtaking landscapes, with the Himalayas looking on as you touch the icy cold waters of the Ganges on your descent. On your way back up, it’s easy to imagine you’re already in heaven. In many ways, you are.

Cliff Jumping: This isn’t for the faint hearted. Even in the peak of summer, the water here is frigid . Top that with having to climb up and jump off an overhang, and you have a small number of brave souls who find the courage it takes to do it! Bragging rights, guaranteed!

Trekking and Camping: You’re in the himalayas - wherever your look, wherever your eye rests, is a picture perfect vista. This is a place that camping is perfect for - a solid climb to get the appetite going, a campfire to cook on, and starry skies to fall asleep to. What else could one want?

Zip-lining: Channel your inner Flash, as you fasten yourself into your zip-line harness! The gradients are thrilling, and the view, incomparable.

Rock climbing and Rappelling: Scale natural rock formations, conquer vertical cliffs, and then rappel your way down as you enjoy panoramic vistas. The really good news - there are climbs here for all levels of climbers. You don’t need to be a pro to try!

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Sure, you remember Manali from your childhood trips. This is a very different Manali. This one doubles up as a haven for adventure seekers and is an ideal destination for those looking for an adrenaline-fueled holiday.

Manali has always been known to serious trekkers - from the famous Hampta Pass and Beas Kund treks to the adventurous Rohtang Pass and Chandrakhani Pass treks, there’s a trek for every adventure enthusiast. However, over the years, Manali has expanded its adventure vocabulary to include several adventure sports and activities.

Trekking aside, these are the reasons you must come to Manali:



River rafting on the mighty Beas river. There’s a place for all skill levels here. Also, the Beas isn’t as icy as the Ganges at Rishikesh, so this might be an easier place for beginners.

Paraglide off elevated points and enjoy a slow glide down, while taking in unbelievable views of snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and the Beas River below.

Rent a mountain bike, and follow one of the many scenic trails. It’s a great way to get to know the local terrain and to observe the fantastic views at your own pace. You also get to see more: don’t be surprised when you discover a little local eatery no one else knows about!

Book your campsite using Agoda, and set up your tent! It’s a great way to take in your gorgeous surroundings, and make new friends around the bonfire.

If you’ve ever wanted to roll down the mountain like a cartoon character, you now can! Zorbing really is as hilarious as it sounds, and it’s a delightfully weird perspective from which to observe Manali’s vaunted hillsides!

Goa

Known for its sun-soaked beaches and vibrant party scene, Goa isn’t just the go-to destination for relaxation, but also a great place to get your thrills on! Goa’s pristine coastline offers a vast array of exciting water sports: jet skiing and parasailing to banana boat rides and kayaking. Of course, that’s what you do at the beach. For more serious thrillseekers, there’s much more on the menu!



Scuba Diving and snorkeling: Dive beneath the surface and discover an enchanting realm filled with colorful coral reefs, exotic marine life, and hidden treasures. You’ll find most scuba tours are bundled with other water sports, and a meal after - it makes for an exhausting, but incredibly satisfying day!

Hot air balloon rides: For a bird’s-eye view of Goa’s picturesque landscapes, get up bright and early, and head to south Goa! It’s a bit pricey, but totally worth it for the unique perspective.



ATV Riding: Take control of a quad bike and navigate through challenging terrain, muddy trails, and sandy beaches. It’s a great way to see Goa’s offbeat and hidden corners.

Trekking: With its beautiful coastline, it’s easy to forget that Goa also lies on the Western Ghats! For trekkers, this means beautiful trails through lush forests full of hidden waterfalls.

Andaman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you’ve never been to these jewels in the Bay of Bengal, you’ve missed out. Andaman’s untouched natural beauty and vibrant marine life is what makes it one of India’s most sought after destinations for scuba diving. All scuba loyalists have their favorite spots, but most agree that the best areas are Havelock Island, North Bay Island, Neil Island and Port Blair.

Each of these islands has multiple spots for great dives where you can explore vibrant coral gardens, swim alongside colorful fish, and even encounter turtles. It’s an experience that connects you in a visceral way to the natural world, and while the experiences are priceless, the price is just right.

However, for those traveling with companions who aren’t into scuba, there are a number of activities to indulge in:



Kayaking: Paddle your way through the pristine waters surrounding the islands and discover hidden coves, secluded beaches, mangrove ecosystems, and more. There’s no rush, you set the pace.

Jungle Treks: Andaman’s lush jungles and dense forests offer exciting opportunities and trails like the Madhuban Trek in Mount Harriet National Park or the Elephant Beach Trek on Havelock Island are a great way to take in the region’s rich biodiversity.

Mangrove Safari: Imagine a forest that lives in the sea, has its own special flora and fauna, and is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Now imagine that you get a special guided tour - on a boat, no less! Most of these boat safaris are on glass bottomed boats that allow you to see through the crystalline waters. For the more adventurous, there’s always kayaking.

Game fishing: Live out your Moby Dick fantasies with prized game fish like marlin, sailfish, or tuna. You’d be surprised by how much skill is involved here!

Here’s a pro tip: If you’re planning your trip during the months of Nov-Feb, you might be able to witness the magical phenomenon when bioluminescent phytoplankton cause the water to glow an aquamarine blue. Of course, you can just see this glow on the beach, on a moonless night. But possibly the best way to experience it is on a kayak. Each time you paddle, you set off swirls and eddies of light - it’s almost as if the water is playing with you!

Squeezing your holiday into your budget

It’s no secret that adventure is hard on the pocket. However, with a little research and a little time spent on Agoda Activities, you’d be surprised at how much you can save, while making sure that you’re supporting locals in the area. From camping grounds to dives to paragliding courses, you’ll find everything on Agoda Activities. The best part; you get to compare these offerings in peace, while you’re still at home. No more last minute surprises, no more overspending!

Of course, nothing beats a free holiday, right? Well, you’re in luck!

Here’s how you can make that dream come true! To participate in #AgodaDreamDeals, use Agoda’s website or mobile app and find the deals that make your heart sing - you have Rs 2,00,000 to play with here and your travel must be planned between 17-24 June, 2023. That’s it. Now, find the flights that work for you and your budget, explore Agoda’s fantastic deals on hotels, homes and even apartments! Next, go look at activities. Once you’ve figured it out, detail your itinerary here. No need to book anything yet, just collect all the deals into one glorious itinerary.

To enter the contest, your itinerary must include one return flight and one or more accommodations for the duration of your stay on Agoda. If you include activities, you’ll endear yourself to the selection committee (composed of travel enthusiasts at Network18) some more. You’ll also get points for how creatively you’ve used your funds - the more you stretch your Rupee, the more you’ll impress the committee -! Just don’t exceed the Rs 2,00,000 budget.The best part? You can enter as many times as you want before 12th June, 2023. Just don’t duplicate your itinerary because that’s an automatic disqualification.

And that’s it!

top videos

Enter the contest, and get yourself in shape! Adventure beckons!

This is a Partnered Post.