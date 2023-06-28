From Dreams to Reality: How Agoda Made Akshat Mittal's Dream Itinerary a Memorable Holiday

Whoever said that dreams don’t come true, never heard about Agoda’s Dream Itinerary contest! Agoda, the travel portal of choice for discerning travel enthusiasts, launched a one-of-a-kind contest earlier this summer - asking for our dream itineraries, in exchange for a chance to win a free holiday worth Rs 2,00,000!

For one lucky contestant, their dream itinerary has turned into a memorable holiday. Akshat Mittal, a 24-year-old from Delhi, just got back from a week-long holiday in The Land of Smiles, otherwise known as Thailand! This was also Akshat’s first-ever trip abroad, and so, was doubly special.

Akshat’s itinerary brought him to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 4 pm local time and just followed the crowd to the immigration area. Since Akshat had already booked his SIM card through Agoda, he claimed his SIM card and made his way to his Taxi booking through Agoda. “I think that since this was my first foreign trip, the lovely folks at Agoda upgraded me to a Mercedes!"

Akshat made his way in style to the Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel, where he had booked a Junior Suite. Here too, he was delighted by the view and the size of the room, which was a lot larger than he had imagined from the pictures. Being situated in the heart of the party district, Akshat was able to simply hop out of his hotel and into one of the many bars that dot the area. He also experimented with some local street food and promptly fell in love with all manner of meats on a stick!

The following day, Akshat headed to race at Easykart Bangkok, for four go-karting races he had booked through Agoda. “It was the first time I went go-karting, and I have to say, I’m terrible at it!" Being a careful driver, Akshat soon realized that when it comes to go-karting, it’s better to break the rules than follow them! He spent a wonderful couple of hours here and counts it as one of the highlights of his trip. He then made his way to the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World where he was able to skip the queue thanks to his booking via Agoda. After making friends with Sharks, he made his way to Madame Tussaud’s and helped a number of tourists take some great pictures with their idols.

Day 3 was dedicated to the Erawan National Falls and the River Kwai. Akshat was picked up in style from the hotel, and accompanied by a guide who was fluent in English, which is a huge plus in Thailand. Akshat spent the day appreciating the history of the Bridge at River Kwai, and then made his way to the many waterfalls at Erawan. “The booking included a golf cart ride through the Erawan National Park, so the heat wasn’t a problem, and I wasn’t tired at all! Also, because Erawan wasn’t flush with tourists, I was able to really connect with the place on a different level," said Akshat. He topped off this visit with a swim in one of the natural pools formed by the waterfalls.

Day 4 was dedicated to Pattaya and Coral Island. Akshat started his day bright and early at 7 am, and after a scenic 2-hour ride, arrived at Pattaya. He hit a number of scenic spots before heading to Coral Island for a very fun speedboat ride. At Coral Island, Akshat indulged his adventurous side, dabbling in parasailing and snorkelling, before piloting a jet ski, all by himself, for a full 30 minutes. He counts this as one of the most fun things he has done to date. On his return to Pattaya, he also visited the Sanctuary of Truth - a spectacular building constructed entirely of intricately carved wood, and designed in a way that a meandering walk reveals 7 important truths to the viewer. “It’s hard to describe the beauty of this place - it is so unique, and the best part is that it’s still being made! There is more to come. I would highly recommend this to anyone visiting Pattaya," Akshat gushed.

Day 5 brought Akshat to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market bright and early at 6.30 am. Akshat ended up buying an enormous array of snacks and souvenirs from many of the boat vendors he encountered. Another wonder he encountered was the ‘Railway Market’ which completely disassembles when the train needs to pass - something that happens at exactly 4 pm. As Akshat reported, “It looked like the entire market moved in a matter of minutes! It happened right in front of us… in just 2 minutes all these structures were collapsed and moved away so the train could pass. Amazing!" For anyone travelling to Bangkok, this is a must-see! The day concluded with a fantastic meal at the Baan Klang Nam restaurant - a floating barge turned restaurant, where Akshat had booked himself a spot on the upper deck, through Agoda. It was the perfect ending to the day: a long, luxurious meal combined with extraordinary views and the gentle breeze from the river.

Day 6 found Akshat changing gears to a more relaxed pace. Immersing himself in the cultural heart of Thailand, he began his day with a walking tour of the Royal Palace with an extraordinarily knowledgeable guide who gave the group enormous insight into not just the history of the palace, but its larger context in Thai life. He then treated himself to a traditional Thai massage, followed by a cruise along the Chao Phraya, which included a meal, as well as traditional dances and other performances.

Day 7 was another relaxed day involving an open itinerary, and some relaxation, capped off by the Sky Dining Buffet, which Akshat sees as the best thing he’s done on this trip. Situated on the 81st floor of the Baiyoke Tower, Akshat ate his way through several courses of food, and gorged himself on the mesmerizing view of Bangkok from his vantage high in the sky. According to Akshat, it was the perfect way to cap a perfect holiday. “Bangkok is a beautiful city, and at night, it really comes to life. I thought I had seen so much of it, but looking down at Bangkok from this vantage point, it changed my perspective forever. I have to come back, and soon!"

If you’re thinking that this was an intense holiday, we agree!! One of the reasons why Akshat was picked as the winning entry is because of the number, variety and range of experiences Akshat was able to pack into a weeklong holiday, and on a budget of just Rs 2,00,000. The jury was delighted that his holiday experience lived up to how great his itinerary looked on paper.

For Akshat, this is a holiday that will live on in his memory as a shining example of a trip well planned, well executed and very well enjoyed. He is already planning his next trip - identifying deals, activities, and bookmarking places he’s always wanted to visit.

With this incredible holiday, the Agoda Dream Deals contest comes to an end, but the wanderlust that Agoda inspires and enables is eternal. So, if you’re still on the fence, we encourage you to take the plunge. As the monsoon whips up some great travelling weather, it’s time to get your feet wet, with Agoda’s Dream Deals!

This is a Partnered Post.