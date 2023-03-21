Get More from your Bank by Understanding Savings Account Benefits

Choosing the right savings account is important if you wish to maximize the interest your money earns. That said, the services that banks offer come at a cost, so understanding the various bank charges involved is paramount to making the right choice. Even a small deduction from your savings can become a significant loss over time. Therefore, you should always read the fine print before signing up for a savings account to ensure that you are aware of the charges and benefits.

This guide discusses a few tips and things to watch out for to help you get #MoreFromYourBank.

Interest rates and frequency of interest credits

All of us work hard to build a nest egg and fulfill our financial obligations. While the money lying idle in your savings account earns interest for you, the interest you can earn varies from bank to bank.

PSUs and old private banks offer lower interest rates than new-age private banks like IDFC FIRST Bank. While most factors remain the same, opting for a bank that offers you a higher savings account interest rate and lower savings account charges will get the most bang for your buck.

Banks credit interest on savings accounts at different intervals, which affects the effective interest rate. For better compounding, choose a bank that credits interest more frequently.

Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offers monthly interest credits so you earn more from your savings through the power of compounding.

Bank charges

A few bank charges are attached to services rendered by banks to their customers. For example, if you need to deposit and withdraw cash from your bank frequently, you should opt for a bank that charges low or zero bank fees based on the number of cash transactions and value.

Likewise, if you need to make electronic fund transfers frequently, you should go for the bank with lower fees, whether through IMPS, NEFT or RTGS.

IDFC FIRST Bank’s Zero-Fee Banking offers 28 commonly used saving account services free of cost to its customers, including fund transfers and cash transactions.

Accessibility

With rapid digitalisation, physical visits to the branch have reduced. Everything can be done from the comfort of your home using a laptop/desktop or mobile phone, from transferring funds to initiating a cheque-book request.

Therefore, while selecting a bank, look for a bank which leverages digital technology to its best advantage and provides a user-friendly interface for getting things done online. Most banks have mobile apps that can be used to perform most transactions, such as checking your balance and transferring funds.

Banks with advanced security features, a user-friendly website, and an intuitive mobile application provide excellent banking experiences.

In conclusion

Almost anyone can benefit from opening a savings account, no matter where they are in their financial journey. A savings account is a safe way to save money for a variety of goals, not to mention the security and ease of access it provides.

However, maximizing your savings is not as straightforward. This requires thorough research so as not to end up with paltry interest rates and paying exorbitant fees on essential services.

If you strive to get #MoreFromYourBank, you cannot afford to miss IDFC FIRST Bank. The bank helps you earn higher interest than an average bank and waives off charges on 28 commonly used savings account services.

*Disclaimer: IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs. 10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account. These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here