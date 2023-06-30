Global Ambitions, Global Solutions: UPES’s Global Pathway Programme Nurtures Tomorrow’s Innovators

In a world that is no longer bound by geographical constraints, the tectonic plates of education and workplaces are shifting to create a landscape that is as global as it is diverse. Education now intertwines with fast-paced work environments, opening up new avenues for students to take the helm at a nascent stage. At some of India’s best universities, it isn’t unusual to find young aspirants jet-setting to different parts of the world for that much-coveted global exposure.

Today, spending time as an exchange student in a different culture or undertaking a global internship is the kind of early global exposure that lays the ground for a multifaceted career.

Against this backdrop, UPES, Dehradun is acting as a conduit for young talents to not only dream big but to realize those dreams on an international platform. The Global Pathway Programme by UPES is a masterstroke that enables global exposure for its best and brightest. The university has meticulously knit together partnerships with prestigious institutions worldwide such as The University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales in Australia, Berkeley Global in the United States, as well as other top universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and more, thus creating a world that feels just a little bit closer for its students.

Two remarkable young women, Kavya Jayaprakash and Yashasvi Shukla, epitomize the kind of international acclaim that students can achieve. Kavya, a UPES School of Design student, bagged a paid internship with Accenture in France while participating in a semester exchange program. This is a glowing testament to her flair and industrious nature, and a proof of UPES’ relentless drive to serve as a launchpad for its students.

Yashasvi Shukla’s achievements in Applied Petroleum Engineering are equally riveting. As a third-year student specializing in Applied Petroleum Engineering in Upstream (APE-UP), she has been chosen for the revered AAPG Foundation’s L. Austin Weeks Undergraduate Grant program. With the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) awarding her a grant of $500, Yashasvi didn’t rest on her laurels. Adding another feather to her cap, she also clinched a prestigious award from the American Chemical Society and is currently engaged in a funded summer internship at CAIRN India. These accolades signal her unyielding spirit and UPES’ commitment to fostering such talent.

As amazing as Kavya and Yashasvi’s achievements are, UPES is home to many such stories. Students today understand that it isn’t just their degrees that carry weight, but the way in which they acquire their skills. What differentiates UPES’ Global Pathway Programme is its holistic approach: it isn’t just an exchange program, but a space where practical wisdom, international exposure, and life experience meld to create something greater.

UPES is taking proactive steps to make these programmes significantly more accessible by introducing special scholarships through its partners, along with an international credit transfer system. This innovative program allows students to study and earn degrees from partner universities in various countries while saving 45% to 65% of the total cost. Remarkably, by completing just half the tenure of the course at the partner university through the International Credit Transfer, students can obtain degrees from the partner institutions. Additionally, most of the partner universities offer exclusive discounts ranging from 12% to 25% on tuition fees for students applying through UPES.

Another invaluable benefit is the eligibility to apply for a Post Study Work Permit, generally valid for two years, although this may vary from country to country. This permit allows students to live, study, and work temporarily in the host country, and also extends the opportunity to bring immediate family members to stay.

To offer a plethora of choices, UPES maintains a comprehensive list of partner universities and the programmes they offer, ensuring students can find the perfect fit for their educational aspirations and career goals. This progressive approach by UPES is a game-changer, fostering global education and empowering students with international exposure and opportunities.

In an age where knowledge and skills are currency, UPES is equipping its students with the ability to trade these skills on an international scale. By nurturing their talents, fostering international partnerships, and providing a supportive and dynamic educational environment through the Global Pathway Programme, UPES is equipping its students with the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an interconnected and diverse world.

Learn more about UPES’ Global Pathway Programme here.

This is a Partnered Post.