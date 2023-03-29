KOHLER. Bold. Art Pecha Kucha (Hyderabad Edition) #EmbracingEquity

2023 marks the 11th year, that Kohler is hosting Pecha Kucha nights where a topic is taken up, discussed, and embraced in its fullest sense. Incidentally, Kohler will also be celebrating its 150th year in 2023. Every year it chooses a panel of speakers from the design background to share their experiences through a presentation of 20 pictures. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, KOHLER, Bold. Art took the initiative to give six extremely talented women professionals a chance to make a call to action for accelerating equity and parity in the true Pecha Kucha style. It’s time to celebrate with a dialogue with renowned figures from the architecture industry on the theme for the campaign #EmbracingEquity!

Embrace equity is not just a catchy phrase; it certainly is something that needs thought information and acceptability. It’s what we all need to believe in unconditionally

Equity means creating an inclusive world. Embracing Equity cultivates the mindsets and practices necessary to create an affirming inclusive and equitable educational ecosystem.

Equity is an issue that must be addressed in every society, and while doing so, it is important to distinguish between equity and equality. In addition to the aforementioned factors, it is collective activism that ultimately leads to shifts in the status quo. We can all work toward equity, from small steps to large movements.

In a session moderated by Rini Simon Khanna, the architects spoke about embracing equity in the 2020 format.

First up, Laura Kohler, Senior Vice-President, Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer took the stage. She started with a visual presentation and said, “It was March 2020, right before the COVID outbreak. I made the journey to India as I always do at this time of the year to join my Kohler teammates to inspect a site where we had just completed water purification and dispensing installations. The day progressed as usual when I saw a woman making her way to collect clean water. She collected the water, put the bucket on her head and made her way to me. It was then that I realized that she was blind. This meeting with her helped me understand the inequities in the world and to do even more for change and impact. Equality means we provide the same resource to all people. However, equity goes much deeper than that. According to Catalyst, only 25% of boards are made up of women and only 20% of executive officers are women. This needs to change. We can bring change only when ‘See It’, ‘Own It’, ‘Solve It’ and ‘Do It’."

Next up, Architect Asha Kushalappa, Director at DWP Interix Design Consultants in Bengaluru took the stage and shared her story. She said, “Live and let live is an easy phrase but tough to implement. We’re part of a diverse ecosystem that works together to support life. Equitable spaces seem to be uncontradicted yet acceptance seems far-fetched. I’ve pushed norms and taken several steps towards inclusivity through my thought process. When I paused and observed, I realized it is the collective behavior of several organized coexisting systems around us which were naturally present, giving us lessons on acceptance and adaptation despite being different."

Rupana Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at N A Architects in her presentation. said, “My stance on this topic today is my equity quotient. I learned the true meaning of equity through certain personal experiences. Is equity under-emphasized, over-emphasized or less understood? After looking at my own experiences I realized that in our everyday lives, we work with the definition of equity at different levels. Equity for me is seeing an individual without any bias. I prefer an equitable world which accommodates imbalances, inequalities and variations as pure originality."

Subsequently, Shami Goregaonkar, Principal at GA Design also shared her thoughts. She said, “There is no other place as diverse as this planet and no other species as diverse as the human race. I embrace equity by accepting perspectives, respecting others’ beliefs and challenges and doing all this without judging. Everyone deserves to be heard and have equal opportunities."

Next, Vaishali Sharma, Co-Founder of FD Design shares her thoughts on #EmbracingEquity. She said, “I believe nothing is perfect and look at things in a very positive way. Even equity hasn’t been achieved a 100%. Perspectives make us what we are. Remembering to cherish everything around us is embracing equity."

Lastly, Vasundhara Sampat, Principal Designer at Philosophy Design Studio shared her thoughts on how she embraces equity. She said, “Although I do take my work seriously, I also like to have a good time. I’ve always been pushed to create a life beyond the shackles of gender circumstances or stereotypes. Entering adulthood was not easy as the world was constantly changing. However, with a progressive mindset and balancing work, I found my way towards equity."

