Kurl-on: Pioneering Healthy Sleep Solutions in India for 60 Years

From Rubberised Coir to Motion Separation Technology… Introducing Kurl-on’s Journey in the Mattress Industry.

For maintaining excellent health and productivity, getting a decent night’s sleep is essential. For more than 60 years, Kurl-on, a renowned mattress manufacturer, has made it its mission to encourage sound sleep in India. They think that getting enough sleep is essential for general well being and not just a luxury. Now, it offers more than simply sleep solutions; it has developed a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy brand.

For more than 50 years, the name Kurl-on has been associated with high-quality mattresses. Due to the abundance of coconut trees along India’s extensive coastline, Kurl-on’s founder Ramesh Pai identified an opportunity in the coir industry in 1962. With his innovative insights, he recognised that coir was perfect for mattresses and went on to use coir to change India’s history. Nowadays, Kurl-on Enterprises Ltd is a dominant force in the Indian mattress market, providing top-quality mattresses all over the nation.

The success of Kurl-on can be linked to its emphasis on the brand’s pillars of strength, which are quality, trust, comfort, relationships, and value for money. The organisation has provided thousands of individuals with direct and indirect employment through its network of more than 10,000 dealers, more than 70 branches, and stock points.

After inventing rubberized coir technology and revolutionising the Indian mattress market, Kurl-on has since expanded its product line to include therapeutic, foam, and spring (Bonnell and pocketed) mattresses. Five Indian households purchase a Kurl-on mattress per minute, and for good reason. Kurl-on uses vertical compression technology and millions of microscopic coir fibres to provide greater spring action, giving in a cosy and healthful sleeping experience.

The Luxurino mattress, the first of its kind in India to use Motion Separation Index technology, is one of Kurl-on’s most cutting-edge offerings. By localising loads, this technology guarantees zero partner disturbance and complete uninterrupted, peaceful sleep.

Kurl-on has recently expanded into e-commerce platforms by selling their goods on well-known shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry, taking advantage of the e-commerce boom. As a result, the company has been able to reach a larger audience and meet the evolving needs of customers who prefer to shop online.

Kurl-on has always been based on innovation, and this past year was no different. Kurl-on has introduced the ground-breaking Mattress-in-a-bag, which satisfies the preferences and needs of today’s consumers who are constantly on the move. This ground-breaking mattress is delivered rolled and vacuum-sealed, making it simple to store and travel. The mattress expands to its full size once the seal is removed, offering a cozy sleeping environment. The Mattress-in-a-bag revolutionised the market and exemplifies Kurl-on’s dedication to innovation.

In a conversation with Kurl-on CEO Jyoti Pradhan, Paramita Chatterjee explores the factors that have contributed to Kurl-on’s leadership position in the mattress sector. Kurl-on’s commitment to its customers is demonstrated by the breadth of its product line, which is created to meet the needs of various client profiles while taking into account regional climatic circumstances. Kurl-on sells mattresses made to suit the unique climatic conditions and customer preferences in various regions of the country.

In order to maintain brand leadership with the highest level of customer satisfaction, Kurl-on has opened itself to the newest technology. The business is aware of how critical it is to adjust to changing consumer demands and stay competitive in the consumer products sector. Kurl-on’s mission has always been to change the world, and they are achieving this by utilising blockchain and augmented reality technology to improve accessibility.

Kurl-on offers more than just sleep aids. Their goods are created with the most recent innovation and technology, working closely with the medical community to comprehend sleep-related issues and offer suitable answers. The Home Komforts division of Kurl-on offers a comprehensive solution for the home. Customers may envision and select the ideal products for their houses with the aid of a Kurl-on’s augmented reality app. Kurl-on is reshaping the mattress market through technology and creativity, and they are doing this by developing products that are tailored to the individual requirements of their clients.

The major strength of Kurl-on is their research and development division, which spends a lot of time evaluating products to make sure they satisfy audience needs. To improve the client experience, they have adopted blockchain and augmented reality technology. Rubberized Coir, Spring (Bonnell and Pocketed), Foam, and Therapeutic Mattresses are all part of the Kurl-on product line. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Kurl-on is investigating carbon footprint mapping. They work with start-ups and make sustainable products out of agricultural waste.

Making a difference and retaining brand leadership with the highest customer satisfaction have been the goals of Kurl-on’s journey. They keep innovating and upgrading to satisfy the shifting needs of their customers. By constantly working together to provide fresh ideas to the sleep sector, Kurl-on is redefining the way India sleeps.

Over 60 years, Kurl-on’s dedication to offering restful sleep solutions has influenced the development of the mattress market in India. Kurl-on is committed to offering a high-quality sleeping experience, having developed the rubberized coir industry and creating motion isolation technology. It is the go-to brand for healthy sleep solutions in India because of its extensive range of products and customer-centred business philosophy.

Check out this video to discover more about Kurl-on’s experience in the mattress business.

