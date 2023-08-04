OPPO Reno10 5G: A Truly Impressive Smartphone with Exceptional Cameras, Stunning Design, and Superfast Charging

OPPO, the global smart devices brand is known for its technological innovation and its Reno series is no different. Every iteration of the OPPO Reno series has brought with its elegant design, class-leading cameras, and innovative new features. The latest OPPO Reno10 5G is no exception. The design is trendy, new, and exciting. Performance, thanks to a powerful MediaTek chip, is at par with the best. And the cameras? Well, they’re impressive, to say the least. All this is packed into a svelte body with 3D curve design, and one of the most unique and stunning finishes we’ve seen on a phone yet.

A stunning Design & Gorgeous Display

Thanks to all that curved glass, the phone feels as premium as it looks. The two colour options — Ice Blue and Silvery Grey — are eye-catching as well. The finish is based on OPPO’s signature OPPO Glow process that gives the phone a more delicate look. The Ice Blue variant, for example, emulates sunrays passing through blue ice for an utterly unique finish. The Silvery Grey, on the other hand, gets a stunning metallic finish thanks to the process.

Both finishes look this good because of a microscopic crystal structure that warps and distorts light in fascinating ways. Another standout is the camera matrix. It’s not a boring old island like you’d see on most phones, and is in fact a two-part design. The upper half features a CD pattern metal with the main camera and flash module, while the lower half features an elegant glass cap under which reside the telephoto portrait camera, and ultra-wide camera. Together, they certainly enhance the look of the OPPO Reno10 5G!

The front features a gorgeous 6.7” AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It’s also a 10-bit panel capable of 1 billion colours and 950 nits of peak brightness, earning an HDR10+ certification for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Adding to the immersion is the gentle 3D curve of the screen, which also happens to run to the very edge, giving the phone a borderless look thanks to a whopping 93% screen-to-body ratio. AGC Dragontrail Star 2 protection — which is 20% stronger than Gorilla Glass 5 — ensures that your screen remains undamaged and scratch-free with daily use.

OPPO Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System

Speaking of cameras, OPPO’s packed quite a camera array into this phone. The main camera is a 64MP F1.7 unit with pixel binning and 4K video support, and this is followed by a fantastic 47 mm equivalent 32MP Telephoto Portrait lens and an 8 MP, 112-degree ultra-wide. The selfie camera is an equally capable 32MP unit.

The portrait camera system is our favourite feature, offering a nifty-fifty equivalent focal length of 47 mm, and an RGBW Sony IMX709 imaging sensor to ensure that colours and details are the best they can be in this class of device. Thanks to AI smarts, an ALD anti-reflective coating that reduces flare, and a coating to reduce infra-red, captured portraits look like they were taken by pros on full-frame DSLRs.

The ISP processes images very quickly and helps you adjust bokeh from an F1.4 equivalent to F16. Images will look good whether captured at night or in broad daylight. The 32MP selfie camera on the front also benefits from all these features, capturing clear selfies with its 22mm equivalent focal lens.

All-day battery life with SUPERVOOCTM

The OPPO Reno10 5G is packed with a massive, 5,000 mAh battery that easily powers the phone through a full day of extensive use. When you do run out, 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge support takes the battery from 0-100% in a mere 47 minutes! If you’re worried about fast-charging damaging the battery, fret not, for OPPO’s taken extreme care on that front as well!

OPPO’s exclusive battery health engine (BHE) uses a slew of sensors and AI-powered analytics to monitor and manage the battery during all stages of its life and charging. BHE helps OPPO extend the life of the battery to 1,600 charging cycles — about 4 years of daily charging — to ensure that battery life and the phone’s performance remains unaffected long after other phones are begging to have their batteries replaced. Interestingly, this protection extends to extreme environments as well, where the phone is able to maintain a consistent charging temperature from -20 C to 35C.

The company also bagged the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for sustainability through technical innovation.

Performance to match

Of course, all these features are nothing without a processing platform and RAM to match, and OPPO does not disappoint. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform. This is built on a cutting-edge 6 nm manufacturing process and allows the CPU to boost to 2.6 GHz without generating too much heat. An integrated Dynamic Compute Engine helps optimise performance and memory management, ensuring that performance is smooth under any kind of load. OPPO worked with Google to build what it’s calling “the industry’s most thorough Android memory underlay construction.”. In layman’s terms, this means that memory access performance is much faster than usual, allowing large applications to run smoothly.

You also get 8 GB of RAM, as well as 256 GB of storage. The latter can be expanded via microSD, and up to 8 GB can be allocated as virtual memory by the OS to help boost multi-tasking capabilities. As per OPPO Labs the phone has passed 48-month Fluency Protection Test, which virtually guarantees that the phone won’t lag significantly over 4 years of use.

A capable and secure OS: ColorOS 13.1

ColorOS 13.1 is one of the most dynamic and elegant operating systems around and is the OS of choice for OPPO’s stellar Reno10 5G. Some of the standout features include auto-pixelate (for automatically blurring private info in screenshots), and a built-in infra-red remote control that can learn the capabilities of any remote, transforming the phone into a true, universal remote for everything in your home or office. The Reno10 5G is, in fact, the first globally available phone to offer this feature.

It offers seamless connectivity with a multitude of devices, and most importantly, is an amazingly secure OS, earning it security certifications from international organisations.

A powerful and elegant device for on-the-go professionals

First impressions matter, and the OPPO Reno10 5G certainly impresses with its elegant 3D curved design and fascinating OPPO Glow finish. This beauty isn’t just skin-deep, though.

You’re getting ultra-strong glass for protection, an ultra-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, an ultra-immersive HDR10+ certified 950-nit display, stereo speakers, an ultra-clear telephoto portrait camera, a massive 5000mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, ultra-long battery life, and so much more. The OPPO Reno10 5G is a smart, impressive, and innovative smartphone and an easy pick for anyone who values their digital life. You don’t have to dig too deep to discover one of the most capable smartphones of 2023 lurking underneath, where every aspect is finely tuned and designed to stand out.

Priced at Rs 32,999 the OPPO Reno10 5G is already up on sale and will be available across Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retailers. Customers can currently also avail various online and offline offers to buy the OPPO Reno10 5G.

This is a Partnered Post.